Nicolas Hanenberg was cut from the Pueblo West High School boys basketball team as a sophomore.

He was much shorter then, not the 6-5, 181-pound senior he is now.

But the setback didn’t stop him from coming out his junior year — after hitting a growth spurt.

“We got a new coach and it just sort of seemed like a new start, so I decided to come out and just show what I got and try to be part of the team,” Hanenberg said. “I focused on all the little things and the fundamentals and just went out and played.”

His hard work paid off. Hanenberg is a starter for the Cyclones, averaging 8.6 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

While Taylor Harris and Jimmy Wardle receive much of the attention from opposing defenses, Hanenberg is capable of filling up the state sheet on any given night.

His chance to start and show his value, has been an opportunity he’s relished.

“It really means a lot, especially being on such a good team,” he said. “Being able to be a part of all the work together and being one of the guys they can rely on … it’s great.”

His size allows him to play the low post on offense and defense. However, he played as a guard when he was smaller. Due to spending time on the wing, Hanenberg is a threat from outside as well.

His ability to stretch the floor makes him a valuable asset and helps open up the game for his teammates.

“It’s nice because if we’re playing a smaller team, we can have two bigs on the court and line up and dominate,” Hanenberg said.

The decision to play basketball was a decision Hanenberg made later than most.

His cousins are wrestlers, and good ones to boot. He wanted to do something different, and once he was taller, basketball made sense.

It’s a decision he said he won’t regret.

“It’s by far my favorite sport,” he said. “It's just fun to go do with friends on the weekends and it’s fun to be able to walk through halls and it just feels good to be part of this team.”

Hanenberg played soccer in the fall and may play baseball or run track.

He’s also an avid outdoorsmen. He enjoys hunting and fishing.

Mostly, Hanenberg just likes to be doing something.

“I enjoy physical activity and I like always moving,” Hanenberg said. “I don't’ just like sitting around. I think that translates to basketball and helps me move better on defense.”

