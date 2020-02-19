The Committee of Architecture (COA) is a committee of five people serving with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The general purpose of the committee is to provide for maintenance of a high standard of architecture and construction to enhance the aesthetic and structural soundness of the developed subdivision (per the Declarations).

While that may sound like a lot, it is! The Declarations of Reservations is a 50-year-old document which guides the development for Pueblo West neighborhoods. Committee members are appointed by the Board of Directors to serve a 3 year term to help uphold the Declarations.

I’m lucky to have a team that does a lot of work to prepare the COA to make decisions about what gets built, painted, expanded, developed and more. As director of community and Neighborhood Development, I encourage the team to connect with the district and its overall goals of economic development and building a sense of community. At each COA meeting, the members approve sometimes up to 50 or more new builds, which can influence the fabric of Pueblo West. While some of the team focuses on commercial and larger residential builds and land sales, our COA supervisor, land use reviewer, and administrative assistant are busy reviewing applications, driving around the community, pulling signs, taking photos, following up on covenant violations, responding to requests and striving to keep Pueblo West beautiful.

As a COA committee member, you would be the driver of decisions made that influence the sense of pride and property values of our homes. With the continued growth and the many tourists that visit the reservoir, the importance of consistency in development is vital.

The COA meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The members each have an ipad and a district email where they receive the agenda and links to the applications from the COA supervisor. Prior to each meeting, the applications are divided and each member drives around to the lots and checks for proper signage, stakes and reviews the plans in preparation for the meeting. For your time on the road, a monthly stipend is paid out to help with gas and mileage expenses.

There are many exciting opportunities as a COA member including a joint COA and board member retreat and training day to get to know the district directors, managers, departments, overall district strategic planning, economic development and communications. Within the position there are great opportunities to interact with the public, volunteer for local events and be a voice for the foundation of Pueblo West Metro District. The more our community can comply with the covenants, the more our neighborhoods can replicate the vision of the founder, while adapting to the changing times.

We look forward to bringing someone onto the COA Committee to bring their passion for this community and help uphold the Declaration to enforce the maintenance of beauty we have all come to love.

Sara Vaas is the Director of Community and Neighborhood Development for Pueblo West Metropolitan District and can be reached at svaas@pwmd-co.us or 547-5019.