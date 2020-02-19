Xavier Gilberto Serros Jr. of La Junta, Colo., entered into rest Feb. 14, 2020, in La Junta, Colo. He was born to Rosemary and Xavier Serros, Sr. April 8, 2013, in Pueblo, Colo. He was six years of age.

Xavier is survived by his parents, Rosemary and Xavier Serros Sr. of La Junta, Colorado, brothers, Anthony, Sebastian and Julian Serros, grandparents, Saul Mota Of Odessa, Texas, Annie Ibarra of Odessa, Texas, Rosamaria Carrasco of Manzanola, Colo., Gilberto Serros of Odessa, Texas, several aunts uncles and cousins.

Xavier Attended school in Rocky Ford, Colo. He was in the first grade in Mrs. Trujillo‘s class. Xavier was an exceptional student, he was loved by everyone and he was a very happy boy. Xavier was always smiling and brought happiness to everyones life He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him.

Service for Xavier will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Gobins building in Rocky Ford.