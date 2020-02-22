Following the domestic violence-related deaths of two Pueblo women this past week, about 100 people gathered in Bessemer Park Saturday night for prayer and a candlelight vigil to raise awareness for domestic-violence victims.



“We just wanted to bring awareness to domestic violence,” said Maryann Medina, one of the event organizers. “We want the word to get out there that there are people that care. We’re not going to turn a blind eye to it anymore. It’s sad that we’ve lost people and it took that for us to open our eyes. We just want to share how we feel.”



Greythonia “Grace” Jackson, 22, was found dead with apparent facial injuries around 4:25 p.m. on Monday on the 1600 block between Pine and Spruce Streets. She had died following a fight Sunday night, allegedly with husband Rashad Jackson, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Rashad, 22, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.



Nicole Stephenson, 33, died Wednesday evening at Swedish Medical Center in Denver following severe injuries sustained allegedly from ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Nathan Turner, police say. Turner was arrested following the beating in late January and now faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.



Those gathering in Bessemer Park for the vigil included citizens and members of the Pueblo Police Department along with friends, neighbors and co-workers of the victims.



“We just feel that this week has been a very hard week; a very emotional week for many people,” event organizer Rene Gonzales said. “As we were sharing our condolences online, a lot of friends and family opened up and said how this affected them. They want to help; they want to talk; some of them have things going on in their life that is domestic violence-related.”



Both Medina and Gonzales said they are survivors of domestic violence and their personal experiences have led them to be passionate about helping those who are suffering from domestic violence.



“When you go through things in life, you end up being the best person to go work for somebody like that,” Gonzales said.



The deaths of Jackson and Stephenson are the third and fourth homicides in Pueblo this year.



“We feel like either one of us, it could have been us … that something like that could have happened to,” Gonzales said. “We just want women and men to know that there is a way out. Whether that be finding the right arena or the right support or just being in a positive environment.”

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jamesbartolo6