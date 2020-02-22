This past week, while covering two horrific murders involving domestic violence, we read and re-read each story, double-checking and triple-checking the official reports and information from law enforcement.

We pestered investigators and others after hours. We asked questions over and over until we found as complete an answer as we could. We wanted to make sure we got this right.

In Saturday's story about the death of Nicole Stephenson, allegedly by the hand of her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Turner, we wrote the following paragraph:

“A police affidavit said that Stephenson was found beaten at Turner's home at 2240 Norwich Ave despite him being under a restraining order. In other words, despite previous incidents, she returned to Turner's home.”

The overall story was written by Anthony A. Mestas. But he didn't write that second sentence. I did, during the editing process. I thought it was important to note that the attack took place at his home and that at some point, she had returned there. It didn't happen somewhere else despite the restraining order.

There's been a lot of buzz in the community that she had been kidnapped and taken there, but there is no mention of that in the arrest affidavit, nor was Turner arrested on a charge of kidnapping. If someone has information to that effect, he or she should be speaking to the police.

Several people have commented on social media and written to us to say that the second sentence in that paragraph is victim-shaming, implying that Stephenson was to blame for her death.

I have read that sentence hundreds of times since it was published. It could have been worded better. Agreed. Let there be no doubt: In no way was she to blame for her death, and we certainly didn’t mean to suggest otherwise.

I am sorry if anyone was hurt by that sentence.

Ironically, the sentiment that The Chieftain mishandled this story and has been insensitive is in direct conflict with what our conversations and actions in the newsroom have been all week.

We have agonized over these stories and have been deeply affected by the pain that poured forth as we talked with family and friends of both the victim and the suspect. Yes, the suspect. I spoke with those family members, too, and their pain also is deep and real. Of course it's a different pain than that suffered by the victim and her family and friends. And, of course, the facts leave open all sorts of opportunities to heap blame. But it doesn't diminish the devastation.

There is pain all around in this terrible loss, as is always the case when tragedies occur.

The sad truth is that domestic-violence victims often return or stay, and then terrible abuse resumes. We didn't cover this story in a vacuum. In reporting news for more than 46 years in this community, I've written or edited hundreds of domestic-violence stories, and many times the victim had left only to return to more pain and sometimes death.

I would encourage you to go to our website and watch the video of YWCA Director Maureen White as she talks about how frequently this cycle of violence plays out.

Making this tragedy even worse is the fact that it occurred right after another horrible death earlier in the week in which a young mother's lifeless body was found in a Bessemer alley. There's a lot more reporting we need to do on that story, especially focusing on what authorities knew about the terrible conditions in which the family was living and when did they know it.

All we are trying to do here is to present you the facts about both of these stories, and I truly think we have done a solid job of covering these stories from many angles.

However, If I could turn back time and take out the word "despite," if I could rewrite that sentence, I would. I can assure you it wasn't written recklessly. It has come across to some as insensitive, and for that we apologize.

The pain in our community this past week has been heart rending. Two women were killed in a horrifying manner. The families and friends have been left with pain and frustration. The community, my community, our community, has been left stunned and saddened.

We are sorry if you feel that we added to that pain. Our intent was to report facts. Accurately. And to help foster a discussion about domestic violence in our community, which is clearly needed.

As we move forward this week in doing more reporting on these cases, we promise to be ever thoughtful and careful. But forge ahead we will, because the community needs to know what happened in both of these homicides. There still are facts to be reported and we will do so.

Mistakes happen, but they will not deter us from doing our job, no matter how difficult it is.

Steve Henson is editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 401; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME.