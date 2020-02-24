PENROSE — A local woman is again making a bid for a state-level political seat, this time in the state House District 47 race.

Stephanie Luck, a Republican, is running for her party’s nomination to represent portions of Fremont and Pueblo counties as well as Otero County in the state House of Representatives. Republicans Ron Parker of Pueblo and Judy Reyher of La Junta also are seeking a spot on the June 30 primary ballot.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the Nov. 3 election and face off against Bri Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat who currently holds the seat.

Luck’s first foray into politics came in 2018 when she ran in the state Senate District 2 race. After spending the past year teaching sixth grade, Luck said she is even more committed to, “building a Colorado that honors and preserves the life-giving values of our founders.”

“When I think of my students and look at what is happening in Denver, I am compelled to act,” Luck said. “If my former students approached me in 20 years asking, ‘Where were you when the state was infringing on our property rights, attacking family, free markets and fundamental freedoms?

“I want to be able to say, ‘I was fighting. I was standing in the gap for you,’’’ Luck said.

She obtained her law license in New York and the Colorado native has since worked to strengthen non-profit organizations, operate small businesses, teach in public school and defended unalienable liberties at the local, state, national and international levels.

As a resident of Penrose, Luck said she has learned first-hand the importance of water and agriculture. She has served as president of the Penrose Chamber of Commerce, as a community board member with Fremont County Communities that Care and as a behind-the-scenes volunteer on a number of other community initiatives.

Luck said she spent seven years living and working abroad and through that experience has, “developed a unique appreciation for the blessings we enjoy as Americans. I am grateful to all those who have willingly sacrificed their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to secure our way of life.”

