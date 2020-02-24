School: Pueblo West High

Grades/subjects: Physical earth science, biology, astronomy and environmental science

Years of Experience: Nine

Education: Colorado State University-Pueblo, Bachelor of Science degree

From Principal Chris James: “I have known Mrs. Allen as a professional educator for at least eight years. She has an innate drive to cultivate success for all students. As a science teacher, she taps into the interest of her students to inspire them to be inquisitive about science and the world we live in. She intentionally allows for a period of time during the beginning of each class period to connect, as a significant adult, to her students.

"Mrs. Allen is a dynamic educator and uses a plethora of methodologies to take the abstract and make it transferable to real life situations. All students learn well from her and enjoy being in her class. She has been impactful to the positive culture at Pueblo West and we are fortunate to have her here."

From Assistant Principal Mark Koopman: “From the time Ashlee arrived at Pueblo West, she has been a constant advocate for student success. Her ability to meet students at their level to provide a quality science curriculum is supported by her caring approach to her students' health and safety. Students in her classes are captivated by her energetic classroom approach to teaching and we know she has developed strong student-teacher relationships over time.

"Ashlee has been a strong addition to our science department and the school as a whole. We greatly appreciate her abilities as a teacher and just as important, we trust her decision-making ability to do what is in the best interest of her students at all times.”

From student Ashlynn Danielson: “Though I have only had Mrs. Allen as a teacher for one year, she made a large impact in my life. While a student in her biology class, I acquired a large interest in the subject because of the way she taught. Mrs. Allen has a method of teaching that is beneficial to every student: she puts the needs of her students first and is willing to do what it takes to help the student succeed. Although, I am not in any of her classes this year, I still come to her for help in my higher-level science classes because she is knowledgeable and has always connected with my educational abilities.

"I am very thankful that I got to experience her as a teacher. Mrs. Allen makes a positive difference in every one of her students’ lives. Every day walking into class, Mrs. Allen is there to give a fist bump and greet each individual. She not only is willing to connect with each individual academically, but she is willing to walk through life with you as well. She is a motivator and is willing to guide students to have a successful future. I am very grateful that I had her pushing me to meet my academic goals."

From student Thomas Shudell: “Mrs. Allen is an amazing teacher: Her teaching style is one of a kind. I met Mrs. Allen in her first year, my sophomore year. I was in her third hour biology class and I was shocked to see how excitable and loving she was. She always starts the day with 'good things,' in her way of getting to know her students and showing she cares about what is happening in our lives.

"Once she builds those connections with her students, you can see how they respect her and how they feel they can trust her. Her classroom has always been and always will be a safe space and a family environment. She is truly an amazing person and an immaculate teacher.”