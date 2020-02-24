Jerry Gonzales had a rehearsal last week for his upcoming event at the Koshare Kiva . Gonzales is a local painter and Sunshine Award winner for his volunteer work with painting Engine 2024, the boxcars and locomotive at the Otero Museum, and helping out wherever he can, especially on Eagle Scout projects.

His singers include local junior high/high school girls, a hispanic gospel band and the new professional musician in town, Greg Curtis, who plays accordian. His partner, Deanna Huckfeldt, will sing “The Rose” with a voice that rivals Bette Midler.

The girls are Hayley Hamm, well known La Junta High School singer, with “God Bless America.” Hamm has also sung the “Star Spangled Banner” on several occasions. The Gospel Band, “God Is Love,” will feature Ernie Velez, Danny Romero and Janelle Lorenzo singing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Lexie Summers of Picketwire fame will sing “My Heart Goes On,” and Myah Hernandez will sing “Hallelujah” with little sister Jaisa Ramirez. Greg Curtis on accordion played background for all the singers except the band.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com