The La Junta High School boys basketball team grounded the Ellicott Thunderhawks in route to a 91-60 win at Tiger Gym Sat. afternoon.

The Tigers dominated a game in which they shot 89% from the field and had five players score in double digits.

“We’ve been practicing a lot of shooting. The last two weeks we’ve been practicing shooting because that’s been our downfall all year,” head coach Greg Lovato said.

That practice must’ve paid off because Junior’s Thomas Garcia and Nathan Frankmore were on fire from behind the ark in the first quarter. Combined Garcia and Frankmore drained 5 first quarter three-pointers and were the main catalysts behind the Tigers 21-11 lead after one.

Ellicott came on strong to start the second quarter when Junior Josh Garduno whilst being fouled drained a three-pointer and converted at the line to make the score 21-15. But that momentum would be short lived as Garcia responded with a three of his own at the other end.

The three balls would continue to fall for the Tigers and Junior Daxton Blair and Senior James Reeder would get in on the three-point barrage which saw the Tigers lead 43-25 with around two minutes left in the quarter. With offense aplenty early on it would be defense that would reign supreme for both teams to end off the first half of play, the score at halftime was 46-27.

Garcia with 11 points and Garduno with 10 led both of their respective teams in scoring at the half. The Tigers also managed to connect on nine three-pointers during the first half of play.

Frankmore started things off for La Junta in the third quarter by connecting on another shot from behind the ark extending the lead to 22. Ellicot responded with the full court press, however, the Tigers would continue to find ways to score extending their lead to 27 by the 5 minute mark of the third.

Garcia joined by Senior Chance Oquist and Sophomore Trent Johnston would do most of the heavy lifting for the Tigers in the third, accounting for 14 of La Junta’s 26 points. 73-42 was the score heading into the final quarter of play.

Ellicott Senior Chris Jones continued to fight on for the Thunderhawks to begin the 4th by hitting a quick three and in short order adding another 2 bringing the score to 73-47. Jones would continue to lead the comeback effort by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter alone.

However, the deficit would prove to be too much to overcome and the Tigers cruised to a 91-60 win. Jones and Garcia led all scorers on the afternoon with 26 points a piece.

"Today's win was big...our three Seniors for them to go out on top and put up 91 points as a team, the dedication that those kids have shown for the past four years to be able to have that opportunity to end on a win and give them one last applause in this gym, I mean that's what it's all about," Lovato said.

With the win the Tigers season will continue and their next stop will be a road game against Vanguard at 6 p.m.

"We're already thinking about them, I mean they got the number one player in Colorado, who's going to CU next year. Last game we held him to 22 points and then the other kids hit some threes and ended up beating us by 39. So, I think we have an opportunity if we shoot like we did tonight to at least be in the ballgame and give us a chance to win and that's all you can ask for come playoff time," Lovato said about the teams upcoming match-up with the Coursers.

