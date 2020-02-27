A 15-year-old Pueblo West resident was fatally injured in a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard.

Jordan Scheinert was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle she was riding in.

Around 3:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the crash scene and determined that a Honda Civic driven by Victoria Krob, 72, of Pueblo West, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 50 when Krob made a left turn onto Purcell Boulevard. A westbound Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Gracie Bishop, 18, of Pueblo West, collided with the Honda in the intersection.

Scheinert, the front seat passenger in the Honda, was wearing a seat belt, as were Krob and Bishop, both of whom sustained injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol and speed were not cited as factors.

Scheinert was a 10th-grader enrolled in the Pueblo County School District 70 Online School in Pueblo West, said Superintendent Ed Smith in a statement. Bishop is a senior at Pueblo West High School.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of both District 70 students and to the driver in the other vehicle," he said. "During this time, as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer counseling and support services to our students and staff."

The Colorado State Patrol is asking witnesses of the crash to call 544-2424.

