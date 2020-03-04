The Pueblo West Metro District Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for another fun and exciting year of recreational sports. We strive to provide an affordable environment for both youth and adults, where sports participants can learn skills, sportsmanship, improve their health and have lots of fun. Our goal is to offer a wide variety of youth and adult sports in order to reach the needs of the majority of our community members as well as the surrounding communities.

In providing these programs we understand that we are unable to fulfill all of the recreational desires of our community, so developing partnerships with other sports organizations and programs in the Pueblo West and Pueblo area is a major focus for our department. We aim to not compete with other specialized sports programs and organizations in our community, but rather compliment them. Our programs are geared towards children who are just starting out in a sport wanting to learn and develop skills. As kids learn and grow to love a sport or activity they can then turn their focus to a more advanced or specialized organization in our community or surrounding communities who might offer a more competitive or advanced program.

We have a wide variety of programs to choose from and exciting news coming for the 2020 year. We also have recurring and growing youth and adult sports programs and some changes to previous sports programs offered. Pueblo West Parks and Recreation youth sports programs have options for boys and girls ages 4 years through 13 years of age depending on the sport. Our sports programs are offered in three different seasons consisting of a spring, summer, and fall season. Most sessions last from 6 to 8 weeks at an inexpensive cost to allow kids to try several things, not just one sport or activity. Most of our youth sports programs are offered consistently once or twice a year either in the spring, summer or fall including volleyball, basketball, flag football, indoor and outdoor soccer, TBall, and baseball. During the summer season we also offer a youth Girls’ softball league, tennis lessons, and golf lessons. Adults can choose to participate in our CO-ED pick-up basketball league offered twice a year, spring or fall CO-ED volleyball league, or the slow pitch softball leagues offered in the spring, summer and fall seasons.

During the fall season, typically starting in late August to early September, we will be expanding our recreational youth flag football program. Offering more age groups for kids interested in the program. Flag football will now be offered to boys and girls ages 5 years to 13 years of age. Earlier this year the Parks and Rec department made the decision to no longer offer competitive youth tackle football. It was decided that more focus will be put on the department’s mission statement, which emphasizes recreational play in sports to ensure kids are having fun and learning in a laid back non-competitive environment. However, those participants still interested in playing competitive youth tackle football in the future will be able to sign up for the Pueblo West elementary school they attend and play in the Pueblo County Bantam league starting the Fall of 2020. Contact information regarding the Pueblo County Bantam League can be found on the Pueblo West Parks and Recreation website.

Our new, exciting Lacrosse program is something we are looking forward to later in the year. Lacrosse is a growing sport within our region that has sparked a lot of interest from our community over the past few years. With a lot of help and continued support from the Pueblo Heroes Lacrosse Club we plan to offer a starter program during the fall season to help introduce the sport. We will start very basic to identify the needs of our community and potentially expand from there. Specific start dates, program cost, and age groups are yet to be determined, but will be listed on our summer flyer and on the Parks and Recreation website at a later date. Earlier this year the Parks and Recreation department applied for a grant through USLacrosse, which will help with purchasing new Lacrosse equipment to get the new program started at minimal cost. USLacrosse will be announcing grant awards in March of this year.

If you are interested in participating in Pueblo West Parks and Recreation youth or adult sports programs, please visit pueblowestmetro.com. On the parks and recreation web page you will find details for all of our programs offered including program registration dates and program start dates.

Kurt Long is the Sports Coordinator with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Parks and Recreation Department and can be reached a klong@pwmd-co.us or 547-7400.