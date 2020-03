The Otero County Republican Women will host a forum, “ABCs of Voting” Monthly Education Forum at 7 p.m. Monday at the Swink School Multi-Purpose Room.

The event will include free pizza.

Debbie Chaves, executive dof Colorado Family Action and CFA Foundation (www.coloradoaction.org) will be he speaker and will focus on protecting religious liberty and traditional family values.

The meeting is free and open to the public.