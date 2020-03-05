The U.S. Forest Service/Comanche National Grassland is preparing to conduct eight prescribed fires in Baca County.

The planned projects involve broadcast burning to enhance ecosystem health, improve Lesser Prairie Chicken habitat and reduce hazardous fuel accumulations. Skilled fire crews will be on-scene to conduct ignitions, ensure the burns meet objectives, and to monitor the burn after completion. Locations in Baca County are:

6 miles southwest of Campo (Lyons Camp), 473 acres.

8 miles west southwest of Springfield (Packstring), 584 acres.

6 miles southeast of Pritchett (Shooting Range), 631 acres.

8 miles SE of Campo (Sunflower), 492 acres.

4 miles SW of Campo (Deweese), 346 acres.

15 miles south of Pritchett (Galleta), 562 acres.



Ignition will take place when weather and fuel conditions are such that the fire behavior will be within the burn plan limitations and substantial smoke impacts are unlikely to surrounding communities. Expect smoke to be visible from many locations during burning operations. Smoke may linger after ignition is completed. For more information, see www.colorado.go/pacific/cdphe/wooe-smoke-and-health.



For more information regarding this project, contact Tom “Ike” Eikenberry (Division Chief o6) with the U.S. Forest Service,Comanche Ranger District at (719) 523-6591.