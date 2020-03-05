The Pueblo West High School baseball team will have a target on its back in 2020.

The Cyclones are defending Class 4A state champions for the first time in team history. Head coach Dan Sanchez said he knows that means teams will be gunning for his squad this season.

“We will face everyone's’ best arm and effort,” Sanchez said. “If we have a bad game, we will probably lose.”

Pueblo West completed the 2019 season with a 28-3 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark en route to win the South-Central League.

The Cyclones topped Silver Creek twice to win the title, this after losing to the Raptors earlier in the tournament.

Despite the success of last year’s team, and many key players returning this year, Sanchez said he believes many teams will overlook the Cyclones this season. He knows his team will have to overcome many obstacles to duplicate last season’s successes.

“I feel everyone expects us to be average,” he said. “We, as a staff, are as motivated and excited as we have ever been. Our goal, as coaches, is to out work everyone and lead our team in the right direction. We’ll communicate with our squad that we will face a lot of adversity. How our young kids deal with it will determine our season.”

While Kyle Jameson and Tyler Barth have graduated, many key players return from last year’s squad.

Senior Brodie Blackford was a starter last year, and drove in three runs in Pueblo West’s 8-6 win over Silver Creek in the state championship game. Blackford drove in a team-best 47 runs and scored 26 times while hitting .466.

Dylan Gist earned the win for the Cyclones on the mound in the state title game and returns for his senior season. Gist will take a larger role on the bump this year, as well as serving as a key hitter at the plate. Gist hit .329 with 21 runs batted in and 32 runs scored.

Chandler Mason also returns for his senior season. He scored a run in the title game last year. Mason drove in 32 runs and scored 30 times while hitting three home runs.

Tanner Tate hit 3.82 with 16 runs batted in and will return as well.

The quartet will serve as Pueblo West’s senior core this season.

“They’ve been in the fire,” Sanchez said. “With their experience, our young kids will look to them for help in leadership.”

Several young players including sophomore Jeremiah Sanchez; junior Jace Shlegel; junior Curtis Montee; sophomore Dalston Stiner; sophomore John Strait; sophomore Danny Spence; junior Colby King; sophomore Jake Cordova; and sophomore Austin Radoievici will take on larger roles this season.

The middle infield will be a primary concern that Sanchez and his staff will have to address early in the season. Sanchez will also look to develop pitching as the season goes.

“I need to find a shortstop and a second baseman that can make multiple routine plays and our pitchers will need to throw strikes,” Sanchez said. “We lost some great leaders and athletes. Leadership and athleticism up the middle will be the toughest to replace.”

The Cyclones’ winning culture will help develop the new talent.

Sanchez said that if his team plays as a cohesive unit, success will follow.

“To meet our expectations we’ll have to have a great culture in our dugout and throughout our team,” he said. “We have to make sure guys know their teammates’ success is just as important as their own. We’ll have to hold our team accountable to the same standards that our program has instilled. Guys will have to know that sacrificing for a brother is a common theme.”

While the Cyclones will look to repeat as league champs, Sanchez said he believes the league schedule will be tough.

While hanging another state banner in Jerry Kersey Gymnasium is always the goal, Sanchez wants his team to put in the work to be successful.

“I want to know that all the members of the team worked as hard as they could,” he said. “I want to know they had a great attitude and were great teammates.

“I want to know if they competed. That’s all I ever ask of them.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14