For the second year in a row Pueblo West High School had a state champion at the Colorado State DECA conference which was held Feb. 23-25 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

Megan Kaspari was named the first place winner and overall state champion in the hotel and lodging category. Fellow Cyclone Gavin Graham, a junior, won the state champion honor last year and was close to repeating that fete in the automotive category where he captured second place.

DECA used to stand for Distributive Education Clubs of America, but now is referred to just as the acronym DECA. The association prepares young leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

In Colorado the association is very competitive as the state has the fifth highest membership count in the nation. More than 3,000 qualifying students compete in various categories.

During the conference, students undergo testing, role-play with judges, written research and project presentations with quickly-made props depending on their categories.

Pueblo West had a total of 18 individuals and teams make the finals. A total of five students qualified for the International Career and Development Conference which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee in late April.

In addition to Kaspari and Graham, Pueblo West students headed to Nashville include Taylor Ragulsky, who placed second in hotel and lodging; Ashlyn Drury who placed second in retail merchandising; and Claire Davis who placed fourth in business services. Many of the finalists also could have a chance to compete at the international conference if a placer cannot attend.

