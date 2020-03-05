The Fowler High School boys basketball team won the Class 2A district 6 Tournament last week and it will host the Class 2A Region 5 Tournament this weekend.

The Grizzlies defeated Swink 72-33 last Monday at Grizzly Gym. The tournament then moved to La Junta High School's Tiger Gym where Fowler defeated Crowley County 62-47 in the semifinals on Thursday, and it scored a 58-46 win over Holly in the championship on Friday.

Fowler 72, Swink 33

The Grizzlies got off to a fast start against Swink as they led 25-5 after the first quarter. They increased the lead to 43-20 at halftime and to 61-25 after the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was played under a running clock per the Colorado High School Activities Association's mercy rule.

Three Grizzlies scored in double figures. Val Leone led the team with 23 points, followed by Johnathan Mobbley with 11 and Rylee smith with 10.

Clay Roweth led the Lions with 10 points.

Fowler 62, Crowley County 47

The Grizzlies fell behind early trailing by as much as 17-5 at one time. However, Fowler rallied and cut the deficit to 17-11 after the first quarter. The Chargers' lead was a slim 24-23 advantage at halftime.

The Grizzlies got their offense going in the second half as they had a 46-38 lead after the third quarter. Fowler outscored Crowley County 16-9 in the fourth.

Once again three Grizzlies scored in double figures. Mobbley was the top scorer with 17 points, followed by Leone with 12 and Gabriel Proctor with 11.

TiQuan Williams led the Charger in scoring with 20 points, and Terrance McNeil was next with 14.

Fowler 58, Holly 46

The Grizzlies took an early 14-4 lead in the first quarter, but the Wildcats came back to close their deficit to 14-10. Holly continued to chip at the lead and Fowler led 29-28 at halftime.

Like the Crowley County game, the Grizzlies started to pull away in the second half. They outscored the Wildcats 18-2 in the third quarter to take a 47-30 advantage. Holly outscored Fowler in the fourth quarter 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

Mobbley again led the Grizzlies with 16 points, followed by Leone with 15.

Dakota Eaton led the Wildcats with 10 points. The Grizzlies held Holly's top scorer, Brigden Parker, to just six points.

Grizzlies to host Region 5 Tournament

Fowler (20-2) will be the host team for the Class 2A Region 5 Tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Grizzly Gym.

The Grizzlies will open the tournament by facing West Grand Friday at 5:30 p.m. The next game will feature Crested Butte vs. Dayspring Christian at 7 p.m.

The winners will play Saturday at 1 p.m. The regional champion will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament, which will take place March 12-14 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Fowler 72, Swink 33

Swink — Roweth 4 2-4 10, Proctor 2 2-2 6, Kersey 3 0-0 6, N. Paolucci 2 3-5 8, Suiters 1 0-0 2, Zumwalt 0 0-0 0, Carale 0 0-0 0, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 1-2 1, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Miner 0 0-0 0, J. Paolucci 0 0-0 0. Total 12 8-13 33.

3-point goals — N. Paolucci 1.

Fowler — Bitter 1 2-3 4, Proctor 2 0-0 4, Leone 7 8-9 23, B. Bates 1 0-0 2, Mobbley 5 0-0 11, Milberger 0 0-0 0, Griffy 2 0-0 6, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 1-2 10, J. Bates 1 2-2 5, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, J. Manchego 0 0-0 0, B. Manchego 3 0-0 7, Roe 0 0-0 0. Total 26 13-16 72.

3-point goals — Griffy 2, J. Bates 1, Leone 1, B. Manchego 1, Mobbley 1, Smith 1.

Swink 5 15 5 8 — 33

Fowler 25 18 18 11 — 72.

Fouls — Swink 12, Fowler 17.

Fowler 62, Crowley County 47

Crowley County — Ni. Aguilar 3 1-2 9, Williams 8 1-4 20, Suarez 1 0-0 2, Na. Aguilar 0 0-0 0, T. McNeil 7 0-2 14, R. McNeil 1 0-0 2, Gump 0 0-0 0, Accord 0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Total 20 2-8 47.

3-point goals — Williams 3, Ni. Aguilar 2.

Fowler — Bitter 3 3-4 9, Proctor 5 0-0 11, Leone 4 1-1 12, B. Bates 0 0-2 0, Mobbley 7 1-2 17, Milberger 0 0-0 0, Griffy 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 2-2 8, J. Bates 2 0-0 5, B. Manchego 0 0-0 0. Total 24 7-11 62.

3-point goals — Leone 3, Mobbley 2, J. Bates 1, Proctor 1.

Crowley County 17 7 14 9 — 47

Fowler 11 12 23 16 — 62

Fouls — Crowley County 16, Fowler 11. Fouled out — Ni. Aguilar. Technical foul — Leone.

Fowler 58, Holly 46

Holly — Parker 3 0-0 6, Moreno 0 1-2 1, Tomayo 2 0-0 6, Eaton 3 2-4 10, Magallanes 3 0-0 6, A. Ramos 3 2-2 8, Avalos 2 2-2 6, Cook 1 0-0 3, Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Swopes 0 0-0 0, E. Ramos 1 0-0 2, Comer 0 0-0 0. Total 18 4-12 46.

3-point goals — Tamayo 2, Cook 1.

Fowler — Bitter 3 1-2 8, Proctor 3 1-2 8, Leone 5 4-5 15, B. Bates 3 0-0 6, Mobbley 7 2-2 16, Milberger 0 0-0 0, Griffy 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Smith 2 0-0 4, J. Bates 0 0-0 0, B. Manchego 0 0-0 0, Roe 0 0-0 0. Total 25 9-13 58.

3-point goals ‚ Bitter 1, Leone 1, Proctor 1.

Holly 10 18 2 16 — 46

Fowler 14 15 18 11 — 58

Fouls — Holly 14, Fowler 11.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com