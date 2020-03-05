Precinct caucuses for Otero county will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at these locations:
Precinct 1, 2, and 4-10: La Junta Intermediate School, 901 Smithland Ave, La Junta.
Precinct 3: Swink High School, 610 Columbia Ave, Swink.
Precinct 11-14: Rocky Ford High School, 100 W Washington Ave., Rocky Ford.
Precinct 15: Manzanola Old Town Hall, 106 3rd St.; building in the park by the high school, Manzanola.
Precinct 16-17: Fowler High School, 600 W Grant, Fowler.
Otero County Democratic Assembly and Convention will be held at 9 a.m. March 28 at the Intermediate school, 901 Smithland Ave.
House District 47 Assembly will be held April 4 in Pueblo at time and place to be determined.
For complete information regarding Colorado Democratic Party activites, go to: COLORADODEMS.ORG.