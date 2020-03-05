Manzanola 4 0 5 3 -12

The Manzanola girls’ varsity basketball team won their Feb.22 District-6 neutral site playoff game against Creede by a score of 67-37. (No quarter by quarter box scoring provided) The win allowed the lady Bobcats to move on in the playoff picture against Sangre de Cristo on Feb. 25.

That match-up of Manzanola (4-15) and Sangre de Cristo (19-3) turned out to be a mismatch unfortunately. The Thunderbirds offense and defensive was in high gear, so, not much else can be said with the final outcome a 73-12 loss for the Bobcats.

Bobcats individual and team stats for the Creede game: Heaven Martinez 36 points; Emma Martinez 15 points, 7 assists; Hayden Pate 14 points, 11 rebounds; team free throws 15-20 for 75%, team shooting 25-55 for 45%.

Bobcats individual and team stats for the Sangre game: Sophomore Heaven Martinez 6 points, Ciara Holland 2-2 from three point range.

Hayden Pate and Ciara Holland will be missed for their leadership and outstanding contributions.