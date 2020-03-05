Manzanola 16 7 13 16 -52

Sierra Grande 14 8 9 7 -38

Manzanola 1 11 2 8 -22

Sangre 6 19 27 10 -62

The Distict-6 playoff tournament action started the final rounds this past Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Del Norte High School. Wednesday came and went quickly as the Manzanola (11-8) team sent Sierra Grande (7-13) on their way home with a big loss.

After a first half which had the Bobcats ahead by one point at 23-22, the Manzanola offense turned on the gas and left Sierra Grande in its wake in the next 16 minutes of what had been a tight contest.

The final a 52-38 victory for Bobcat country. Bobcats individual stats: Blake Williams 18 points on 8-16 shooting for 50%, 8 rebounds; Richard Roberts 11 points 5-7 shooting for 71%, 14 rebounds; Ian Martinez 7 points on 3-5 shooting for 60%; Axel Escareno 7 rebounds 5, 5assists, Daniel Escareno 4 steals.

The Friday match-up looked to be a good one with the Bobcats being called on to face number one seed and regular season League Champion Sangre de Cristo. The two teams squared off just weeks before in a very tight game in which the Manzanola team gave the Thunderbirds all they could handle in the 67-58 win over the Bobcats.

The playoff outcome this time was a surprise to most, however. Even though the Thunderbirds are a very talented team, the Bobcats have played their best late this season. Unfortunately, every team has a bad game and the Manzanola-five just happened to have theirs in this contest.

After a low scoring first quarter the two teams sprang to life offensively as the Thunderbirds pulled ahead 25-12. Nineteen steals by Sangre really told the story of what an off day the Bobcats had. Not much more can be said as the scoreboard flashed the final-outcome 62-20 Sangre.

Bobcats individual stats: Richard Roberts 9 points, 11 rebounds; Dalton Carroll 7 points, 9 rebounds.

“This season did not end the way we had hoped, but it was a season that showed great promise for us in the future,” stated Bobcats coach Stuart Booth. “We had some games that we did not play our best basketball and it seemed to be those games that hurt us at the wrong time. I will say that the boys fought hard all through this season and that is a good building block for next year.

We will truly miss our two seniors, Axel Escareno and Ean Martinez. They both played hard all season and showed tremendous character in the tough times that I know helped us have a winning season.”

“As a team we say thanks to all our fans who cheered us on and hoped they are excited about the future of Manzanola basketball.”

On a side note; The championship game Saturday was a blowout win with Sangre de Cristo winning over Primero 70-35.