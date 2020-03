Locations for Republican caucus are as follows for March 7, 10 a.m.

Precincts 1,2,4,5,7,8,9 & 10 – La Junta High School in the commons area

Precinct 6 – Cheraw School in the lunch room

Precinct 3 – Swink School- Conference Room

Precinct 11, 12, 13, 14, & 15 – Rocky Ford’s Jefferson School (lunch room)

Precincts 16 & 17 – Fowler Elementary School all-purpose room