The season come to an end for the Fowler High School girls basketball team last Tuesday as they lost to Swink 36-21 in the Class 2A District 6 quarterfinals at the Lions Den.

Swink jumped to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. There was very little scoring by either team in the second as the Lady Lions led 14-4 at halftime.

The Lady Grizzlies closed to within 25-16 at the end of the third quarter, but Swink outscored Fowler 11-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Kaley Pieper led the Lady Grizzlies in scoring with six points, followed by Jayden Osborne with five.

Morgan Gribble was the Lady Lions' leading scorer with 12 points and Rylee Platt scored 10.

Fowler finished the season with a record of six wins and 14 losses.

Swink 36, Fowler 21

Fowler — J. Osborne 2 0-0 5, S. Pruett 0 2-2 2, Alvey 1 0-0 3, Pieper 3 0-6 6, R. Pruett 1 0-0 2, T. Osborne 0 3-5 3, Lange 0 0-0 0, Wetzel 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-2 0, Flanscha 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Total 7 5-15 21.

3-point goals — Alvey 1, J. Osborne 1.

Swink — Platt 3 4-4 10, Bond 1 0-2 2, Krueger 1 3-4 5, Larrew 2 1-2 5, Gribble 3 6-8 12, Place 0 0-0 0, Cabrera 0 2-4 2, Hanagan 0 0-0 0. Total 10 16-24 36.

3-point goals — none.

Fowler 2 2 12 5 — 21

Swink 11 3 11 11 — 36

Fouls — Fowler 18, Swink 11. Fouled out — R. Pruett.

