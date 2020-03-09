The trail system at Lake Pueblo State Park was put to good use Sunday morning as outdoor enthusiasts gathered for the Southern Colorado Trail Builders’ Trails Bash.

“The goal of this event… is for us to get as many people in Pueblo and Southern Colorado out enjoying nature; out on trails,” Trail Builders President Adam Davidson said. “We want to get as many people as possible outside, spending time with one another in nature on trails.”

Sunday morning opened with volunteer-led group hikes, jogs and bike rides. Around noon, participants gathered for lunch and games, such as volleyball, before utilizing the trail systems once more.

“They are going to do what they are going to do whether it is riding, more running, or just go back in the tent.”

The Trails Bash is the largest outreach event for Southern Colorado Trail Builders, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting trail systems throughout Southern Colorado. The organization’s primary focus is on Lake Pueblo State Park and Carhart Trail at Pueblo Mountain Park.

“We do have relationships with other groups in Southern Colorado in terms of promoting each other's events and supporting each other whether with advocacy or volunteers, but primarily our work is in Pueblo County.”

At Lake Pueblo State Park, the Southern Colorado Trail Builders works in cooperation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Bureau of Reclamation to ensure the trails are accommodating to public need and brainstorming the “most important dynamics” of the trail system.

“We have been working with them as advocates for maintaining these trails to exist out here because they technically don’t exist on paper yet,” Davidson said. “Our biggest role out here is to work with the land management agencies and show that these are here long term.”

In addition to Sunday morning’s Trails Bash, Southern Colorado Trail Builders hosts mountain biking and hiking skill clinics throughout the year, along with trail construction and maintenance projects.

“Over time, the organization is growing, we are getting more memberships, we are getting more partners in the community and businesses,” Davidson said. “The number of events out in the community will likely grow over time as the organization grows.”

Current supporters of Southern Colorado Trail Builders include the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Bingo Burger, Brues Alehouse, Liberty Motors, Colorado State University-Pueblo Outdoor Pursuits, Solar Roast Coffee, PB&T Bank, Shirt Heads Screen Printing & Embroidery and Great Divide Bike & Hike.

Those looking to get involved with Southern Colorado Trail Builders can visit the group's website at southerncoloradotrailbuilders.org or follow its Facebook page for event notices and trail updates, Davidson said.

