Today’s article is a part of the Forward Thinking Education Series presented by Legacy Bank, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chieftain. Webinars further discussing this and other financial topics can be found on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at: m.facebook.com/PuebloLCC/

Accessing your bank account via computer is what starts the online banking process. Mitch Brown with Legacy Bank suggests you consider these security steps to be certain that your account is protected 24/7.

“For reassurance, ask your bank if it will text or email you if a large transaction hits your account or if your balance drops below a specified amount,” suggests Brown. “These alerts help you watch your account and enable you to notify the bank immediately if there are unauthorized transactions.”

While Brown notes that there are many digital security steps you and the bank can take, there are many other logical but simple precautions that can prevent someone from gaining access to your account.

According to the FBI, a laptop is stolen every 53 seconds. That means taking precautions to prevent laptop theft is important. If you carry your laptop throughout the day and leave it unattended at times, you are at greater risk. While there are services that assist in the event your laptop is stolen, Brown notes several other ideas worth considering.

“Use cable locks on laptops when left unattended. These are cables you can wrap around a heavy table or chair leg and plug into the lock slot that most laptops have,” advises Brown. “These locks are secured with a key or combination mechanism helping avoid theft all together.”

Brown also advises online banking users to avoid connecting to your bank through public computers available at libraries, schools and other high traffic areas. “These are ideal for doing research, school assignments or recreational surfing,” Brown says. “However, they offer easy opportunities for strangers to gain access to your bank login information.”

Hackers don’t always need fancy technology to access information. “Unscrupulous people can simply shoulder surf while you login at a public facility,” notes Brown. Shoulder surfing is when someone next to you or behind you watches the screen while you are logging in.

There are computer software risks and unsecured Wi-Fi issues that also arise at public access points. “Unsecured systems are quick targets for hackers to plant software that can allow them to track a user’s online activities,” added Brown. “If you have accessed your online bank account in that environment, your username and password information is easily jeopardized.”

When starting online banking, understand that banks do not use phone calls or emails to contact you about your online account. “A bank will never contact you and request your private information over the phone,” stated Brown. “Anyone who states there is a problem with your online account and requests your login information or Social Security number by telephone is up to no good.”

Changing bank passwords regularly and establishing a degree of difficulty that includes combinations of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols always is an extra precaution worthy of your effort. In addition, never email your login information to anyone. If your email is hacked the hacker will have access to your account.

To determine if your bank offers online banking just give them a call or visit their website.

Mitch Brown is the branch president of Legacy Bank Pueblo West and has over 16 years in banking and finance. Brown holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and is an active part of the Pueblo West community. His involvement includes Rotary Club Pueblo West and Young Life among others.