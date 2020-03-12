The defending South-Central League champs are poised and ready to hit the links in 2020.

The Pueblo West High School girls golf team returns three state qualifiers from last year’s league championship team.

The Cyclones also finished third at regionals, and will look to climb to higher heights this year.

“Our expectations are to always compete for the S-CL title, regional championship and to qualify all four girls for state,” said Cyclones head coach Tracy Emond. “We also continue to develop the depth of the team with the younger players.”

Juniors Graycie Easton and Paige Boitz both qualified for the state tournament last year, as did senior Shae Gallery. Boitz qualified for the second time in her career.

Sophomore Gianna Nardini could be the fourth state qualifier this year. She’ll look to fill the void left by graduated qualifier Caitlin Brinkley. Brinkley finished second at the S-CL meet last year while Easton was second.

Emond said returning three state qualifiers is the team’s greatest strength this year.

“We are fortunate to return three state qualifiers and we want to use that experience to compete in some new tournaments in the Colorado Springs area,” he said. “That will help us better prepare for regionals and state.”

The Cyclonesfinished third at regionals last season.

Along with the three state qualifiers and Nardinia, players including Rachael Newman, Natalie Gran, Allie Welch and Tanner DeGrado will be keys to the team’s success.

Emond said the mental aspect of the game will be where the team as a whole will look to improve from last year.

“Golf is a grind with a lot of ups and downs during a tournament round,” he said. “We need to just focus on the next shot and not worry about a previous one.”

Along with the mental challenges of the game, Pueblo West will have to deal with the strength of the S-CL.

South and Pueblo County will pose as tough competition to win x straight league crown.

“The S-CL is always competitive,” Emond said. “Each year a new team seems to be a surprise challenger.”

In addition, the Cyclones must battle the schedule.

A top priority for the girls is maintaining their grades while balancing playing golf.

“The biggest challenge for the team is managing the tournament schedule,” Emond said. “We have to make sure the girls do not miss too much class time.”

Golf tees off March 26 in La Junta

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14