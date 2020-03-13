In light of coronavirus activities, cancellations and school closures extending beyond spring break, working parents may be wondering what to do with their children in the coming days.

Some local clubs are willing and ready to take up the slack or try to work things out to become a part of the solution.

The YMCA of Pueblo, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave., is “still open regular hours and we have no plans for closing,” Larimee Brewer, membership representative, said Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County are at the mercy of their landlords, so on Friday, the Avondale Club at 405 Second St. in Avondale had to close and since District 60 school will close next week, the Irving and East Side clubs at Irving Elementary, 1629 E. 21st St., and Risley Middle School at 625 N. Monument will have to close “because we won’t be allowed in there,” said Angela Giron, CEO for the Pueblo County clubs.

“The only clubhouse we have control over is Sprague inside the Sangre de Cristo Apartments (2601 Sprague Ave.), and at this point, we may just go with closing that, but we don’t want to as we will have extra staff who are not working,” Giron said. “Our non-vulnerable population staff could continue to work and we need to hear from the community — especially hospitals and employers who need a place for their workers’ school-aged children to go.”

“We want to pull together and be a part of the solution during this crisis. Is there work for some of us to do and can we help our employees” who need the income, Giron said.

Those who wish to contact Giron about the Boys and Girls Clubs and whether they can help with school-age children, call 564-005, ext. 105; or email angelag@bgcpueblo.org.

At the YMCA of Pueblo, “The kiddos can come out if their parents have to work. We have the Child Watch area, the rock wall and aquatics,” Brewer said.

Youths 12 and older can attend the YMCA by themselves, while children 6 weeks to 12 years old can be dropped off by a parent for the Child Watch jungle gym area for up to two hours.

“We are telling people to wash their hands and asking members to wipe down equipment after they use it. Plus we are cleaning our machines every hour. If you feel like you are sick, stay home,” Brewer said.

In the two hours Brewer had been at work Friday morning, she said she “wiped down the front desk three times already” to protect herself and others coming into the facility.

Hours at the YMCA are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost to attend is $72 a month for a family membership; or day passes are $7 for youths, $12 for adults, and $9 for seniors and military.

