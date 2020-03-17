Fowler School board decided at a special meeting Tuesday evening that school buildings will be closed until at least April 3.

That means effective immediately, all school buildings are closed and all extracurricular activities are canceled, the board said.

The decision comes, Superintendent Alfie Lotrich said in a written statement emailed to the newspaper, to prevent possible community spread of the coronavirus that as of Monday reached 160 cases in Colorado and a second confirmed death as of Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"Fowler School District R4J has made the difficult decision to utilize remote learning and close all of our school buildings through April 3, 2020," Lotrich said. "This was not an easy decision and it was not taken lightly."

"We know it will present challenges for our students, our staff, and many families, but feel that it is in the best interest of our entire community, state, and country to close our buildings, activities, and gatherings. Allowing for social distance during this time will help flatten the curve on COVID-19 cases and help prevent our health care facilities from being overwhelmed."

Lotrich also said that federal, state and local health orders could extend the school buildings’ closures.

Social distancing is the practice of avoiding contact with others by maintaining at least six feet apart from other people and by avoiding large events, mass gatherings and unnecessary exposure to others.

Practicing social distancing can help slow the spread of a respiratory disease such as the coronavirus, which is particularly important for higher risk groups.

Those considered at higher risk are primarily the elderly (60+) and those with compromised or suppressed immune systems, including persons with cancer, diabetes or who have recently undergone organ transplants, according to Rick Ritter, director of Crowley / Otero Health Departments.

More information on how the district plans to move forward with school activities can be expected by March 23, according to the superintendent.

Among planned activities going forward is the effort to get free meals to students.

Starting March 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. families are planned to be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches in the drop-off lane of Fowler High School, Lotrich said.

"We are currently working on plans for remote learning and we will share that information as soon as possible via SchoolRush, Facebook, and www.fowler.k12.co.us, said the statement. "Please expect additional information by March 23. Families who need internet can contact Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to set up free access for 60 days."

Lotrich observed that CHSAA extended its ban on spring sports to at least April 18.

Fowler School District joined dozens of others across the state Tuesday that have decided to close school facilities and postpone or cancel school related events.

"We are going to make our best efforts to make the best of this situation while prioritizing the health and well-being of our students, staff, community members and their families," said Lotrich.

Ritter said at the Monday Board of County Commissioners meeting in La Junta that as of then he hadn’t seen direct evidence of community spread of the disease in Otero County.

The health director said Monday that if he saw evidence of community spread he would not pause to issue mandatory school closures. However, he also said that until he decided to issue ordered closures, he would respect the decisions of individual school districts.

"We know that there are still a lot of questions. We are working hard to learn more and provide answers. We will continue our efforts to make sure you are as informed as possible via SchoolRush, Facebook, and www.fowler.k12.co.us. Please continue to check www.fowler.k12.co.us for more information as this situation continues to progress."

For district-specific questions, please contact Superintendent Alfie Lotrich at 719-263-4224 or alfie.lotrich@fowler.k12.co.us.

For COVID-19 questions, please contact the Otero County Health Department at 719-383-3040.