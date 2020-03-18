There are many benefits to handwashing with soap and water.

About 2.2 million children under the age of 5 die each year from diarrheal diseases and pneumonia, the top two killers of young children around the world.

Handwashing is not only simple and inexpensive, but remarkably, handwashing with soap can dramatically cut the number of young children who get sick. Handwashing with soap could protect about 1 out of every 3 young children who get sick with diarrhea and almost 1 out of 6 young children with respiratory infections like pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19, coronavirus.

Although people around the world clean their hands with water, very few use soap to wash their hands. Washing hands with soap removes germs much more effectively.

Low rates of handwashing are rarely caused by a lack of soap. Soap is present in the vast majority of households worldwide, but is commonly used for bathing and laundry, not for handwashing. Lack of water is often not a problem either, as hands can be effectively washed with little or recycled water. In studies around the world, one reason for low rates of handwashing with soap is that this is simply not a habit.

Knowing why, how and when to wash hands is no guarantee individuals will wash their hands with soap. Many handwashing and hygiene promotion programs rest on the assumption people will change their behavior once they are informed of the health benefits of handwashing.

The priority is to focus on those who have the greatest influence on child health: mothers, caregivers, older siblings and grandmothers, in addition to children themselves. Model handwashing and help those around you scrub their hands for 20 seconds with soap and rinse with water.

This health tip is contributed by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.