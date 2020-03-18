Following Gov. Jared Polis’s orders to cease dine-in activities and services for 30 days as of Tuesday, restaurants across the lower Arkansas Valley have had to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.

Following is a list of restaurants from Fowler, La Junta, Las Animas and other areas that are providing delivery and/or takeout options.

10th Hole Bar & Grill

91 S Play Park Hill Dr, Rocky Ford

Phone: (719) 254-7528

Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Rocky Ford only)

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Boss Hogs

808 E. 3rd Street, La Junta

Phone: (719) 384-7879

Services: Delivery / takeout

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Carmen's Restaurant

625 Carson Ave, Las Animas

Phone: 456-0577

Services: Delivery / takeout

Tues. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Fri. - Sun. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Christine's Restaurant

209 N. 2nd Street, Rocky Ford

Phone: (719) 254-3833

Services: Takeout

7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Delicia's Tamal House

3214 W 3rd Street, La Junta

Phone: (719) 241-3300

Services: Drive through / takeout

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Errand Runner

La Junta area

Phone: (719) 469-6178

Services: Delivery

Feeling Saucy Cantina

212 Main Street, Ordway

Phone: (719) 267-3996

Services: Delivery / takeout

Felisa's Mexican Restaurant

27948 Frontage Road, La Junta

Phone: (719) 384-4814

Services: Delivery / takeout

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Frontier Diner

213 Grand Avenue, Cheraw

Phone: (719) 853-6208

Services: Takeout

6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Jodi's Bar and Grill

208 Santa Fe Avenue, La Junta

Phone: (719) 383-1408

Serivces: Deliver / takeout

Tues. - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Tues. - Sat. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Johnny's Sub Shop

Colorado Ave., La Junta

Phone: (719) 221-2605

Services: Takeout

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kimi’s Cafe

Ordway

Phone: (719) 417-1025

Services: Takeout

LA Cafe

Las Animas

Phone: (719) 456-0434

Services: Delivery / takeout

Mon. - Fri. 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

La Familia Restaurant

524 Bent Avenue, Las Animas

Phone: (719) 468-4778

Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Las Animas only)

Mon. - Tues. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Thurs. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mexico City Cafe

1617 Raton Avenue, La Junta

Phone: (719) 384-9818

Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to La Junta only)

Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. Closed

Richard's Ribz

306 N 8th Street, Rocky Ford

Phone: (406) 489-0475

Services: Takeout

Salsa Taqueria

207 w Cranston Ave, Fowler

Phone: (719) 826-2220

Services: Takeout

Sand Cherry Coffee

208 Main Street, Ordway

Phone: (719) 267-3353

Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Ordway area only)

SoCo FroYo

14 W 3rd Street, La Junta

Phone: (719) 468-7300

Services: Takeout

Mon. - Fri. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat. - Sun. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thaxton's Market

117 Bent Avenue, Las Animas

Phone: (719) 456-0611

Services: Delivery

Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sun. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Coffea Shop

209 N Main Street, Rocky Ford

Phone: +1 (719) 200-9505

Services: Delivery / takeout

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Farmhouse

106 West 1st Street, La Junta

Phone: (719) 320-5421

Services: Delivery / takeout (20-mile delivery radius)

Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Village In

5 Walmart Way, La Junta

Phone: (719) 384-1084

Services: Delivery / takeout

7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

If you would like to have your restaurant / business added to this directory contact Christian Burney at cburney@ljtdmail.com.