Although the doors to its headquarters may be temporarily closed, the urgent service pipeline of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo remains open.

This week, 2,300 pounds of food, 20 cases of diapers, formula and — a hot commodity these days — baby wipes and hand sanitizer were distributed to 245 families via a drive-through arrangement in the Catholic Charities 10th Street parking lot.

This physical sharing of in-demand goods, Lindsay Reeves said, was designed to alleviate the burden of clients during these uncertain times stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

And in what has come to define Pueblo’s response to that crisis, it was a collaborative effort.

"We were able to work with Care and Share and our other partner agencies to provide food and diapers for our families," said Reeves, director of early child programs for Catholic Charities. "This is in response to what we’ve been hearing from our families, and their needs, because of the virus that’s been going around.

"They can’t get out of the house that much, our stores are really depleted, and a lot of our families aren’t able to buy in bulk like we are able to."

The food items distributed included staples like potatoes, rice, beans and pasta, along with some more highly coveted salvos in the ongoing fight to halt the spread of the virus.

"Baby wipes are extremely hard to come by," noted Reeves, who said all 53 packages Catholic Charities staffers were able to purchase vanished almost immediately. "We couldn't find any hand sanitizer to purchase, so we broke down the big bottles we had into 100 smaller ones."

With plans to restock on food items, Reeves said another drive-up distribution is planned for the coming week.

Other Catholic Charities services are continuing to be offered through the current isolation and closure landscape, but in an adapted fashion.

"All our programs are ongoing," Reeves said. "They’ve just switched to a virtual format: especially our family development programs. We are providing a lot of support to families with kiddos out of school, making sure they have the food and resources they need.

"Not all of the social contact has ended, but we are very, very limited here. We’ve done a lot via teleconferencing, and virtual visits have been a huge deal for us. It's something that’s different, but we feel it may actually lend to using virtual visits in the future as well."

For more information, call 719-544-4233.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia