Patients at Parkview Medical Center have been understanding and accommodating as the physicians are combating the coronavirus.

Though physicians at the hospital are still seeing patients, there has been a decline in appointments, said Dr. Michelle Kowalis, an internal medicine physician at Parkview.

"Patients are canceling— and some patients, physicians are telling them to stay home," Kowalis said. "It is on a case-by-case basis. For instance, elderly patients with wellness checks have been rescheduled, and they are advised to stay home."

The patients who are coming in with concerns have been understanding of the requirements needed to be met for testing, Kowalis said.

One aspect of the physicians’ job that has changed is the doctors are doing more work over the phone, especially for patients with respiratory symptoms.

"They want those patients to stay home to avoid the virus," Kowalis said. "They are not testing for COVID-19, flu or strep at their clinic. All flu and strep testing is done through Parkview’s rapid care.

"If those tests are negative, and patients are having concerning respiratory issues such as shortness of breath, the Parkview ER sees them to see if they need to be admitted. If that is not necessary, patients are sent home for self-quarantine of 14 days. They are following the CDC guidelines."

