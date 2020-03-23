With the coronavirus affecting sporting activities throughout the nation, former La Junta High School student-athlete Jon Nuschy is at home, but is still keeping busy.

"I've just been working out by myself now," Nuschy said.

Nuschy, who is now a member of the University of Northern Colorado football team, said those activities were interrupted less than a week after they were started.

"We started two weeks ago and we were just getting rolling into everything before they just said that we couldn't practice any more," Nuschy said. "They said work out and then we'll see you if we could come back to school or not. But since the school is closed, we can't be in Greeley anymore."

Nuschy said he was disappointed when spring football was concluded.

"I was kind of upset," Nuschy said. "We were just getting rolling into every thing. But with the virus, they don't want everybody around each other. But just because it was football, I was ready to be out there again and they took it from me. But I still get to work out.

"The most I feel bad feel for are our seniors," Nuschy added. "They're done and they can't play any more. But I'm ready to go whenever they need me to go."

It has not been determined when UNC will call its athletes back into action.

"They said they're going to reevaluate sometime in April," Nuschy said. "So we'll see."

This spring marked the first practices with UNC's new head football coach, Ed McCaffrey.

"He's pretty good," Nuschy said. "He still needs to know everybody's name, but other than that, he does a pretty good job.

"He has a good staff and we have at least five coaches who have coached in the NFL. So that's really awesome for us. They're really good to us. So far it's been good. We'll just have to see for the rest of the year."

Nuschy did play sparingly during the 2019 season, which included starts in the final two games.

"It was nervewracking to be honest," Nuschy said. "My first game, we played at North Dakota and I had never been so nervous for a game in my life. But after you get your first hit, then you're ready to go. You snap back into it. It was such an awesome experience. I've been dreaming of it when I was a kid, and to be able to play, it was really cool."

The NCAA redshirt rule allows for a football player to still get that status up to four games in a season. Nuschy played only four games and he was able to receive redshirt status. He will have four remaining years of eligibility.

"I'm going to be a redshirt freshman, because they have a four-game limit," Nuschy said.

With a new coach, starting positions still have a lot of competition. Nuschy will attempt to maintain his starting position this coming season.

"I'm sure going to try," Nuschy said. "We have a new staff, so everybody is going to get evaluated again. So if I work hard and improve from last year, I think I'll be in a good spot to start."

Nuschy is hopeful for the season under McCaffrey.

"We just have a better energy right now," Nuschy said. "You can tell when we were in practice last year, everybody was dreading to go and didn't want to be there. Coach McCaffrey just brings energy and we're all into it and ready for it."

While at La Junta, Nuschy led the Tigers to Class 2A state football championships in 2016 and 2018. He is the only La Junta quarterback to play on two title teams as a starter.

He was also a three-time Class 2A Player of the Year and La Junta's only three-time All-State player. He also was a National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete.

