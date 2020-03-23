Authorities have released the name of the Pueblo man arrested after officers reportedly found him, and two teenage girls, in a hotel room with marijuana and alcohol.

Steven Vigil, 26, was taken into custody on felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child

Early Sunday morning, officers Monique Mulder and Christine Marroquin arrived at a North Side motel to investigate a report that two teenaged girls, one of whom had been reported as a runaway, were in a room with an adult male.

The male suspect wasn’t checked into the motel, so the officers took it upon themselves to keep looking.

At another motel, the officers discovered that the suspect was registered, and approached his room. Outside the door, the officers heard the sound of female voices coming from within, and knocked on the door.

The male suspect, later identified as Vigil, exited the room and during the interaction, tried to escape by leaping from the second-level walkway. The officers, however, grabbed him and took him into custody.

Inside the room, the officers found the two young girls, along with alcohol and marijuana, which the male was allegedly providing to them.

The two juveniles were returned home.

Robbery victim treated

On Monday, a male party who claimed he was the victim of an aggravated robbery at Sticker Park sought treatment at a local hospital.

The victim, who was treated for an unspecified serious bodily injury, was unable to provide police with suspect information.

Criminal mischief

On Monday, a driver of a blue 2013 Ford Fusion accused a 28-year-old Pueblo woman of throwing large rocks and bricks at the vehicle, causing $4,000 in damage.

The incident reportedly occurred on Vinewood Lane, when the owner of the vehicle took a friend there to retrieve items from a home.

The suspect denied damaging the vehicle, and the report notes that there were no large rocks or bricks on the property, thus contradicting the victim’s claim that those items were used to damage the Fusion.

In a separate incident Monday, a large glass window of a property in the 1000 block of Constitution Road was reported damaged. It will cost $3,000 to replace the window.

On Saturday, two windows at La Villa Apartments, in the 100 block of Alan Shepherd Road, were reported broken, with a 60-year-old Pueblo woman listed as the suspect. It will cost a total of $800 to replace the windows.

In the 1900 block of Baculite Mesa Road, a mailbox sustained $700 in a break-in attempt.

Auto theft

A silver 1997 Honda Civic valued at $1,700 went missing from the 2000 block of Lynwood Lane Sunday.

Another silver Honda, a 2001 CRV model, was reported stolen from the 3300 block of Morris Avenue Saturday. The car is worth $3,000.

On Sunday, a gray 2015 Ford Fusion valued at $10,000 was reported stolen from the 100 block of Ruppel Street, and a 2004 silver Toyota Camry, valued at $4,000, from an unspecified address on 27 1/2 Lane.

Vehicle theft

A 2017 5 x 8 enclosed trailer valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2600 block of Aster Street.

Camper theft

A black camper shell valued at $900 was reported stolen Friday from a truck parked in the 100 block of East Adams Avenue

Bike theft

A Raleigh mountain bike valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from the 100 block of Baylor Street Saturday.

Burglary

After reportedly admitting to entering a home in the 1000 block of East Orman Avenue and stealing ground beef, yogurt, chips and other items, Arthur D. Segura, 47, of the 1000 block of East Orman Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary. A pry bar was recovered from the scene, and Segura also was charged with criminal mischief.

From a storage garage at Steve’s Tire World in the 2800 block of West U.S. Highway 50 Friday, tires and wheels valued at $2,800 vanished. There was no sign of forced entry.

On surveillance footage, two males are seen rolling the tires from the garage.

Arrests

Robert D. Solony, 30, of an unspecified block on Kara Court, was arrested Friday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Corrine J. Martinez, 26, of the 1300 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree criminal trespass.

Kimberly A. Schembri, 53, of Portland, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Ruben A. Gutierrez, 32, of the 1800 block of Cedar Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

Christopher G. Mestas, 35, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and menacing, and booked into Pueblo County jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Marc H. Gonzales, 41, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for at-risk assault-third degree-knowingly/reckless injury.

Malcolm S. Willoughby, 36, of the 1900 block of North Main Street, was arrested Friday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail. He also had a failure to appear warrant.

Anne M. Ortiz, 27, of the 2900 block of Denver Boulevard, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which caries $1,500 bail.

Joe A. Trujillo, 28, of the 2800 block of East 11th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jessica R. Cano, 28, of the 680 block of South Rogers Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Friday on two fugitive of justice warrants, one of a felony nature, and a failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $4,545 total bail.

Timothy N. Vigil, 27, of Walsenburg, was arrested Friday on a fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $1,000 bail, and placed on a parole hold.

Ashley R. Fanelli, 27, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree burglary. She posted $1,000 bail and was released from jail.

Rosezena M. Perry, 35, of Raton, New Mexico, was arrested Friday on two no-bond fugitive of justice warrants, and on suspicion of criminal impersonation.

Nicole E. M. Berlind, 29, of Fowler, was arrested Saturday on three fugitive of justice warrants, two of a felony mature, and booked into jail in lieu of $18,750 total bail.

Jewelli A. Carrillo, 27, of the 100 block of East Evans Ave., was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony parole hold warrant.

Philip K. Campbell, 32, of the 2700 block of Morris Avenue, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond felony parole violation bond.

Richard J. Baca, 56, of the 700 block of Hunter Drive, was arrested Sunday on two felony failure to appear warrants, and a no-bond warrant for driving under restraint-prior DUI conviction. The failure to appear warrants carry $15,000 total bail.

Jason T. Baker, 37, of the 500 block of West 11th Street, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Juan T. Roybal Jr., 61, of Avondale, was arrested Sunday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $7,500 bail.

Rex T. Lile, 27, of Avondale, was arrested Sunday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail

Erik A. Quintana, 39, of the 1400 block of Cypress Street, was arrested Sunday on two no-bond felony warrants for forgery-check and money/stamps government security.

