Seven young vocalists from Pueblo School District 60’s Irving Elementary School recently performed at The Broadmoor’s International Center as part of the Colorado Elementary All State Choir.

Under the direction of teacher Lisa King, Abigayle Tilley, Andrea Archuleta, Daniel Minjares Jr., Stathen Kienzle, Celeste Nelson, Aaliyah Romero and Mikayla Mickey joined choir members from across the state at the prestigious showcase.

The large ensemble presented a series of fine choral literature under the baton of nationally recognized clinicians.

“We attended last year, but this year I changed my selection process,” said King. “I used the state recommended audition: having the students sing a short well-known tune such as ’Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star' and also having them learn a short musical phrase that they had to sing, while a different part was being played at the same time, in front of the choir class.”

King said the music selected to be performed by the All State Choir is challenging, “and in different genres we do not always have the chance to perform in general music class. The students are challenged and loved getting out of town for the day, singing and seeing other peers from all over the state.

“Sometimes I feel like their high level of expectation from the state is what we need our students to see, so that they know what they can accomplish with a lot of hard work, perseverance,and determination.”