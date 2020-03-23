Local women are taking to their sewing machines to create protective masks for those in need.

A local baker whose livelihood is idled by coronavirus concerns has found a new way to stay busy, turning to her sewing machine to crank out protective face masks for nurses and others.

Brenda Huffman of Pueblo West, owner of Foodhearts Custom Cakes, has made nearly 100 masks in two days, deploying them to Parkview nurses and anyone else in need of some extra protection.

"I see all these nurses and first responders (posting on social media) that they don’t have masks. I am not doing cakes so I decided I will just sit down and sew," Huffman said.

Because her family is full of first-responders like her husband who is a firefighter, she felt compelled to do her part to help. She has a surplus of fabric but has run through all the elastic she had.

"The last two days I have made close to 100 masks. I am trying to work as fast as I can," she said.

She has to battle with her tendency to be a perfectionist and tell herself straight lines are not so important right now. The masks are "not code but if you don’t have something this is something and can be worn over the protective one," she said.

The masks are hand washable with hot water and disinfectant and can be reused. Plus, "they are cute," she said.

She has posted about the masks on the "I live in Pueblo West" Facebook page and just on Monday got about 150 requests via the social media page. A lot of the requests are from Parkview Medical Center nurses.

"I need a bigger coffee pot," she joked. "I will go all night - as long as I can keep going."

"Hopefully they will save a life," she said.

In keeping with social distancing protocol, she is placing the masks in bags and labeling them with recipients’ names. She puts them on her front porch bench and invites the recipients to come pick them up.

She also is receiving plenty of additional supplies from donors who are leaving fabric and elastic in her mailbox. Right now her greatest need is the elastic which she said is sold out everywhere.

She is well stocked with hand wipes and disinfectant to keep her home safe.

Meanwhile in Canon City, Gail Hancock has dusted off her sewing machine and has been busy making masks for son Joel and his wife. The couple have a one-month old baby.

"Joel works in the trucking industry which has been deemed critical by FEMA and they are not getting masks and gloves. I had to scrounge and all I could find was flowers, Cars and Sponge Bob material from my daughter’s middle school days," Hancock explained.

"He said he didn’t care and he was willing to wear a flower face mask to keep the family safe," she said with a chuckle.

Hancock said she got plenty of help from her mom Marilu Thurman. Since posting her own sewing exploits on Facebook, she has inspired one friend in Ohio and another in North Carolina to start making them.

There are dozens of videos on social media and YouTube providing instruction for do-it-yourself face masks.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps