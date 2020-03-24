Southeast Health Group announced that onsite appointments for behavioral health will be offered virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 17. Providers will be reaching out to clients this week to discuss these options.







“Southeast Health Group remains committed to providing excellent care, and even without the benefit of face-to-face interaction, our staff has done an outstanding job of continuing treatment as normally as possible,” Dr. JC Carrica, Chief Executive Officer said. “Overnight, they put in place a full HIPAA-compliant telehealth program to utilize technology and continue both individual and group sessions.”







Along with moving regularly-scheduled services to telehealth platforms, the agency also purchased 20 iPhones capable of HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2 compliant video chat with a therapist or crisis clinician as a short-term solution for mobile crisis dispatch. The phones are currently being distributed to various locations in the agency’s six-county service area, including the hospitals in La Junta, Lamar, Eads, and Springfield as well as Fort Lyon. They also plan to distribute the phones to law enforcement in the near future.







Carrica says he would like to remind everyone to remain calm and focus on the things we can control, such as washing hands regularly and physical distancing. While the term “social distancing” has been used in the news lately, Carrica reminds us this is a time for social closeness, solidarity, mutual support, and dependence upon the relationships we have in life, while keeping a safe physical distance.







“We all need to do our best to prevent the spread of this virus, but there are still quite a few ways to check in on each other. The power of a text message or phone call can not be underestimated in reminding our friends and family that they are not alone,” Carrica stated.







In a statement made on Southeast Heath Group’s Facebook page, their staff members are available to help everyone in the community get connected with healthcare guidance, insurance information, and other services during their usual business hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.







Intakes are still available by phone; Substance Use Disorder clients can call Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All other mental health and non-Medicaid SUD clients can call Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.







The Peer House is available by phone for anyone feeling lonely or needing a support system during this time, by calling 719-383-5454.







For more information about services offered or to complete an intake, contact Southeast Health Group at 800-511-5446.













