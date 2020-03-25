Lending a hand to his Pueblo West neighbor, eight-year-old Kevyn Hardcastle surpassed his initial fundraising goal by over $1,160.

“He told me, ‘Mom if I could just give Elizabeth $100, that would be so cool,” Kevyn’s mother Samantha said. “As orders rolled in and he saw how much he was earning, he was pretty excited.”

Ken and Elizabeth Kaufmann have been like an extra set of grandparents to Kevyn. Ken, a veteran, was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after suffering a staph infection in his lower spine. When the infection grew more severe, hospital bills began to mount.

“I think he fractured his lower spine and he didn't know it,” Samantha said. “It resulted in a staph infection. It ended up going septic so he had to have more surgeries and be incubated.”

After hearing phone conversations about the situation, Kevyn wanted to help his neighbor Ken in any way he could, Samantha said. Coming home from a Valentine’s Day party at school, Kevyn offered to sell his leftover candy and later his toys before finally deciding to raise money selling cinnamon rolls.

“He asked what he could do and I told him to think about it,” Samantha said. “He spent probably a week and a half coming up with different ideas and troubleshooting what would work best before we settled on cinnamon rolls.”

Two weeks ago, Kevyn went to neighbors, friends from church, and staff members at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, asking them to pre order cinnamon rolls. With his mother’s help, he calculated the costs of the ingredients and baked hundreds of cinnamon rolls. Donors were generous and supportive, Samantha said.

“We would have gone out further, but he sold 105 pans and I felt like I couldn’t make a whole lot more than that.”

By the time Kevyn had finished selling cinnamon rolls, he had raised just under $1,800. Taking a posterboard, Kevyn crafted a giant check and put a suit on to visit Elizabeth next door to present the celebratory check.

“It was pretty fun,” Samantha said. “He was pretty surprised. He was like ‘Man, mom this is a lot of work.”

Ken is currently recovering at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Denver. Ken is expected to be home by the beginning of April.

jbartolo@chieftain.com