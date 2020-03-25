The coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives, and the "new normal" extends to the Pueblo Police Department as well.

Officers usually have self-assigned seating during roll call — the beginning of their shift where they receive key information for the day from their superiors.

On Wednesday, the scene played out a lot differently with social distancing.

"Everyone is not together. Some captains have even done roll call outside," said Pueblo police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

"We’ve also been using the community room because of the larger space."

Police have several directives in place to keep staff and the community safe.

"When the officers get in their vehicles, they have to wipe them down, especially the steering wheel and the gear shift," Ortega said.

Officers have been told when are making contact with the public, they should not take identification cards from anyone.

"We tell them to take a look at the ID or even take a picture of it. We don’t want them to hold ID’s anymore. We don’t want too much interaction between us and the people we are dealing with," Ortega said.

The department also has suspended training.

"We’ve changed our schedules, too. At times, there are more officers on duty because now they are not in our quarterly training," Ortega said.

Ortega said all police academy training is done over Skype, including a class he teaches.

"We are doing it remotely. I will be at the police department. My presentation will be available for the program," Ortega said.

"We will see how it works. I am one of those instructors that involves everybody. Nobody gets to snooze," he added with a laugh.

Ortega said some criminals would not be taken to jail depending on the circumstances. Instead, they would get a citation or summons.

"I will not say the classification of what crimes that may include," Ortega said.

Hand sanitizer and wipes are in every police vehicle, Ortega said.

He said officers also wipe down areas where potential passengers might be in cars and in the facility.

Officers seem to be adapting to the new directives.

"They understand that a lot of these precautions are for their own well-being. It’s the thing to do right now. We need to flatten the curve (of coronavirus infections)," Ortega said.

"This is one of those things that is adapting and we have to adapt with it."

