After the regularly scheduled spring break allowed food service team members and bus operators a chance to relax and regroup, Pueblo County School District 70’s “Grab n’ Go” meal distribution will resume Monday at various sites throughout the county.

In light of school closures due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, to-go meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, reflecting the district’s four-day school week, at eight school sites.

“Any student under the age of 19 will receive a free lunch and breakfast with each meal bag,” said Todd Seip, D70’s public information officer. “Students must be present in the vehicle in order to receive their meal. Adults are not allowed to pick up meals without a student present but can purchase a meal bag for $3.

“As two meals will be served on Thursday, adult meal cost that day is $6.”

Meals will be available at the following schools: Avondale Elementary School, Vineland Middle School, Pleasant View Middle School, Liberty Point Middle School, Desert Sage Elementary, Beulah School of Natural Sciences, Rye Elementary School and Craver Middle School.

Additionally, from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, meals will be delivered via bus to the following 10 off-site locations:

• Applewood Mobile Home Park in Colorado City, off Colorado Highway165.

• Mountain Shadows Mobile Home Park in Beulah.

• Boone Head Start school.

• Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Park off U.S Highway 50/Colorado 96, near Pueblo Airport.

• NorthPoint Estates Mobile Home Park on Dillon Drive in Pueblo West.

• Saxony Apartment area on Saxony Drive in Pueblo West.

• Stonegate Village Apartments complex on Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West.

• Pueblo West Campground on McCulloch Drive in Pueblo West.

• Joe Martinez Mobile Home Park (rec center) in Pueblo West.

• Liberty Point Mobile Home Park at Birch Hills and Tolstoi in Pueblo West.

As with the school-based sites, students must be present to receive a meal, with the food available for purchase by adults.

The lunch menu can be found at.district70.org.

“We are tremendously proud of all our kitchen and custodial staff,” Seip added. “They really came through during a challenging and difficult time. We modified a lot of programs with little notice and sometimes had to change those plans on an hourly basis. Our kitchens are clean and ready to start serving again.”

Teachers and building leaders will spend next week preparing lesson plans for the rollout of D70’s remote learning platform on April 6.

“I’ve heard from many teachers and students who are ready to get back to school: even if school looks a little different right now,” Seip said. “We continue to ask for patience and understanding as we move to the next platform of learning.”

