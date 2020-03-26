Covid-19 and marijuana consumption habits

With the many discussions of how Covid-19 may be shared with by an infected person, marijuana has been left out it seems. Smoking a joint with others as well as taking a big inhale may induce coughing that may spray mouth fluids into the air for some distance. Sharing a pipe will do what? Yikes.

Should there be warnings, health advisories, posted in all locations that are in the state cartel operations? Perhaps the Colorado Department of Health and Environment may wish to chime in? Socializing is a big part of the use of this herb. And, who knows, perhaps, the CBD ingredient in the herb may kill the virus?

Just a thought on a gray, dismal blue day of reality, while waiting for better weather.

Larry Fancher, Pueblo

Goodbye, death penalty

Just to prove that conservative thinkers and Donald Trump supporters can be fair minded, I give a shout out to Gov. Jared Polis and his Democrats in Denver for abolishing capital punishment.

First, government is for the purpose of protecting and serving the public. Government can be useful in ways that individualism cannot address ― for instance, the building of roads and hospitals and management of foreign trade. Government’s arm should reach no further than removing people who are a grave threat to the public. We already have the resources. Imagine if we had to start by building our first prison.

Second, scripture does not support capital punishment.

Third, all governments are dreadfully susceptible to corruption. The prison system in the U.S. is morphing into a political gulag. Political prisons plus capital punishment equals people being murdered for their opinions. Look at the past 100 years of global Soviet history.

Kay DuCaine, Pueblo

Board of Regents controversy

Amen to Aaron Harber’s column (March 22) calling attention to supporting the Denver District Court Judge Bruce Jones’ opinion on the Open Records Act lawsuit filed by the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper. He held that the CU Board of Regents’ “interpretation of both the Colorado Records Act and Meetings laws are in conflict with the meaning of the terms.”

While it is unclear if the University of Colorado Board of Regents will appeal the decision, I think they would be in serious error to do so. Here’s why. In addition to the partisan politics of five Republican Regents circumventing a fair-minded election for CU president, the lawsuit revealed the evil at work behind the scenes by those five Regents.

The judge made it very clear that “the board’s interpretation is designed to justify a predetermined outcome, rather than to align with the statutes.” Moreover, the public was deprived of the opportunity to compare Mr. Mark Kennedy (who was selected by the board as CU president) to his competitors.”

Also, “The public could not evaluate the board’s performance in selecting Mr. Kennedy as the only finalist when information regarding his competition was kept secret.” This is a Colorado scandal and may remain so as long as Kennedy remains in that post. Frankly, it should remain a scandal until he is removed.

Also, a process of appointing rather than electing CU Regents, like other Colorado colleges/universities, should be adopted.

Alvin Rivera, Pueblo