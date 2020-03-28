A few years ago, several of us were visiting after a tennis match at City Park, talking about the deep divisions in our country. Think coffee klatch without the coffee and doughnuts.

The conversation moved to the question, “What will it take for us to work together as Americans and put those differences aside?”

“A Hitler. Another Depression. A nuclear attack on our country,” I suggested. “I used to think that a super-charismatic, brilliant person could bridge the divisions – a JFK-type president – but I don’t think that will be enough. It is going to take something terrible to pull us together. Once it does, we’ll be forced to realize that we really are in this together.”

I make no claim as a prophet. Many people for years have been saying the same thing.

But here we are. We are in crisis with thousands ill and more than a thousand dead. And the worst is ahead.

The coronavirus has leveled the field. The virus doesn’t care if you’re a superstar (Tom Hanks), a feckless politician (Rand Paul), a doctor, a police officer, a homeless person, anyone. The virus doesn’t care if you love or loathe the president.

Our nation is at war. Like Pearl Harbor, we were caught unprepared. And while there’s plenty of blame to pass around, we’re past that point. Now we have to be in a counter-attack mode.

And that’s what we’re doing. We’re fighting back

Day after day, as the casualties mount, we also learn heart-warming stories of Americans coming together. Companies revising their production lines to make ventilators. Clothing manufacturers making masks instead of shirts and pants. First responders working long shifts without break, without adequate protection, yet defiantly saying, “This is what we do. We will never, never give up.”

Those same signs of our nation’s amazing fighting spirit and resiliency can be seen throughout Pueblo, perhaps not as dramatically perhaps, but still encouraging, from efforts to persuade Puebloans to buy food from local restaurants to local women sewing masks one at a time.

You can feel it in stores, as people observe the 6-foot distancing rule, politely standing back and letting a person go through with his basket.

Sure, there are the jerks out there buying dozens of rolls of toilet paper, water, cleaning supplies, ammunition, etc. But with apologies to Jesus, “The jerks you will always have with you.”

And yes, the TV networks and social media remain in flames about whose fault all of this is.

But while the jerks shop and the anchors pontificate, every day that we battle this virus strengthens the common denominators that tie together all Americans.

We all believe in freedom, yet we have willingly sacrificed our personal freedoms temporarily. Most of us anyway.

Sure, there are the selfish among us who complain that their rights are taken away. No, sorry, you don’t have the right to spread disease, just as you don’t have the right to drive down the interstate at 105 mph or walk around slapping people you don’t agree with.

Most of us have accepted our responsibility to each other, and it’s a beautiful thing.

Life will get back to normal. Some of us won’t be there to enjoy that. Who knows? I might be one who doesn’t make it. I’m in the at-risk group.

But for those who come out on the other side, there will be a rejoicing and a greater sense of who we are as individuals and as a nation.

It’s unfortunate that this terrible virus is attacking us, and the rest of the world. And it’s unfortunate that it has taken this to make us realize what’s really important in life and to appreciate all that we have but temporarily are without.

Some terrible suffering is taking place and it’s going to get worse. But eventually, there will be some good.

And that is the greatest hope we can have.

