The food industry is among those taking the hardest hits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pueblo restaurants say using delivery apps such as UberEats and DoorDash — which currently aren’t charging delivery fees to order from local businesses — helps them serve customers while maintaining safety measures for drivers.

Heather Hart, manager of 1129 Spirits & Eatery in downtown Pueblo, said while the company handles deliveries, it also constantly sanitizes the restaurant to prevent any chance of spreading the virus.

"We practice strict sanitation guidelines," Hart said. "You have to utilize peroxide to kill the virus, and then after you use a peroxide cleaner, you have to use a sanitation cleaner as well — or you’re not doing any good either way. It’s critical you use both of those, and we are practicing that."

Because the restaurant is located on the Pueblo Riverwalk — and its atmosphere is one of 1129’s biggest attractions— the business has seen a drop in demand after it closed its dining area for coronavirus safety.

"In comparison to our everyday business, it’s been a drastic reduction," Hart said. "We appreciate the business we are getting, and we appreciate the community’s support. It definitely feels like they have rallied around the businesses here in Pueblo, but it’s just a totally different field environment."

Andrew Shah, owner of Shah’s Kabobs Gyros, whose business also relies on outsourced delivery services, said his employees are following federal protocols to ensure the product delivered is safe for consumers.

"We’ve always been very cautious regardless, with the virus or without it," Shah said.

For the customers who chose to pick up their food rather than have it delivered, Shah said the restaurant has implemented new sanitation protocol for credit transactions and tries to limit the amount of people in the restaurant for the safety of the customers and employees.

"When we do credit transactions, customers have to sign with their finger," Shah said. "But with every signature, we wipe the pad down with alcohol. We also try to implement social distancing here, so I will keep an eye on how busy the lobby is. Usually we never have any more than four people in at a time, but we try to tell people ‘Hey just go to your car, we’ll bring it to you when it’s ready.’"

Shah said like many other small businesses, the restaurant is doing all it can to serve the community.

"We’re doing our best to stay open as a business and be as clean as possible," Shah said. "We’re constantly sanitizing things, but it’s our job to provide food for the public in the safest way possible."

Jada Massey, a manager at Angelo’s Pizza Parlor, said its experience differs from other businesses because it has one delivery driver, though it still uses delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub for smaller orders.

"We have one driver, so the precautions we take are different than what the delivery companies are taking," Massey said. "If you called into our restaurant, we do have one delivery driver for the bigger orders. But we are making sure our boxes are sealed with tape, so you can tell if it’s been tampered with, and we’re sealing our bags for deliveries or pickups."

Angelo’s, also located on the Riverwalk, has seen a rapid decline in business.

"We’ve seen an uproar in our takeouts and deliveries, but we’ve also lost sales that we would have had," Massey said. "March is usually one of our busiest months because of all of the tournaments in town. We used to have basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey, all that stuff that goes on. Since we don’t have those visitors in town, it has drastically reduced our sales."

DoorDash and Grubhub have both implemented the default delivery method to be no contact for the safety of the customers and the drivers.

Matt Maloney, founder and CEO of GrubHub, said in a statement the company aims to emphasize the safety of the customers and drivers while supporting local businesses.

"Using contact-free delivery at checkout, you can safely continue to support your favorite local restaurants," Maloney said.

