CANON CITY — Fremont County Health officials on Sunday confirmed a second coronavirus case here.

"The patient is a male in his 80s," said Mykel Kroll, Fremont County emergency manager. "The patient is working with public health officials in an ongoing investigation to identify people who may have had close exposure."

An adult female was reported as the county’s first positive coronavirus patient a week ago.

The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment would oversee testing of the county’s most critical patients during a drive-through testing operation set to start at 10 a.m. Monday, March 30 at Harrison School, 920 Field Ave.

Department staff hope to test between 50 and 100 patients. The testing site would be by appointment only.

