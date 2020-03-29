May 9 awards ceremony has been postponed

The Colorado Nightingale Luminary Awards, given since 1985 by the Colorado Nurses Foundation, are the state’s highest nursing honor.

Each year, the state’s 12 highest achieving nurses are recognized and feted.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s award ceremony, originally slated for May 9, has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

From Parkview Medical Center, three Nightingale Award nominees are in the running for that prestigious honor: Patricia Blanc, Tiffany Maldonado and Brandi Peterson.

Blanc is credited with completely innovating Nurse Onboarding at Parkview.

In October 2018, she started to reinvent the program, and since then, "The program went from one week with very little hands-on practice to nine days, and is 45% hands-on practice," noted Racheal Morris, a spokeswoman for the hospital. "Not only did she reinvent the onboarding program, she also developed a program, ’Caring For You’ to stay in close contact with new nurses."

"Caring For You" involves monthly classes on topics such as financial planning, self-care and clinically relevant subjects.

Blanc is described by colleagues as "approachable, innovative, compassionate, and always willing to share knowledge: a nurse with superior bedside manner."

She holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Colorado Technical University and a master of science from Walden University.

Maldonado is the nursing coordinator for Parkview’s stroke services. During her tenure, Parkview has achieved the American Heart Association’s Gold Elite Plus award: the highest honor given.

"She was instrumental in collecting and analyzing data to improve thrombolysis times, leading a team to discover ways to improve, and tracking outcomes to make additional improvements," Morris said. "Tiffany’s governance on this project led to a 53% reduction in the time to get a head CT scan: from 32 minutes in average to 15 minutes."

Noted to be "a hard worker, dedicated and accountable," Maldonado holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Peterson is Parkview’s Patient Experience Manager.

"This is a new role for Brandi, who works diligently coaching Parkview’s staff on how they can go the extra mile to ensure patients are satisfied during their stay," Morris said. "She is leading nursing in a positive motion and can make the best of any situation thrown her way."

Peterson is considered among her colleagues as a "compassionate leader, patient advocate and a nurse with implausible work ethic."

She completed her bachelor of science in nursing from Western Governors University and holds a specialty certificate in certified medical surgical registered nurse.

