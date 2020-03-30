THIS IS A RAPIDLY EVOLVING AND FLUID SITUATION. INFORMATION AND ACTION ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME. BE PREPARED TO BE FLEXIBLE AND PATIENT.

3/30/2020 #2 Crowley/Otero Update: Your Game Plan.

Please take the time to read and understand this entire message.

Hello to all. As I mentioned in a previous update, we received extra test kits from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to increase our testing capacity in Southeast Colorado. Those extra kits will expire after tomorrow, 3/31/2020.

Currently, there is a severe shortage of test kits in the entire United States. So, we will be extremely limited in our ability to test for COVID-19 in Crowley and Otero Counties for the foreseeable future. If/when this changes, I will let you know. Based upon this situation, we need to come up with a game plan if you and/or a family member gets sick with symptoms of COVID-19, but there are no test kits available to test.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

Your game plan, from our friends at the CDC, is attached. Please take the time to read and understand both pages of the attachment. Your understanding and abiding by the game plan is of vital importance. Here is the website where I got the attachment:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

Also, if you would like more information on isolation and quarantine, here is a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) website you can visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/isolation-and-quarantine

In addition to reading and understanding the above, what else can you do RIGHT NOW:

ü Read, understand, and comply with all public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/public-health-executive-orders-explained

ü Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.

ü If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.

ü Cover your cough and/or sneeze.

ü Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.

ü Wash your hands a lot.

ü Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:

o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com

o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov

o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe

ü Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.

And, by the way, no new cases to report in Crowley/Otero yet, so we will end on that good note!

Richard Ritter, Executive Director

Otero County Health Department

13 West 3rd Street, Room 111

La Junta, Colorado 81050

719-383-3045 (Office)

719-383-3060 (Fax)

rritter@oterogov.org