Despite the chaotic atmosphere surrounding efforts to combat and limit the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of entire school districts, GOAL Academy High School has continued to serve its students without interruption.

Additionally, an additional 472 students have enrolled in this, the fourth quarter of the school year.

A statewide charter serving more than 5,000 students, with headquarters in Pueblo, GOAL employs a blended learning platform that sees as much as 90% of the student body work from home.

"Although adjustments have been made in this blended educational model, GOAL is pretty much business-as-usual,“ said Gunnison Pagnotta, a spokesman for the school. ”The fact that all curriculum is delivered through online platforms has allowed for minimal disruption as the fourth quarter gets underway.

“Furthermore, teaching, tutoring, and other communication with academic coaches, teachers and administrators routinely happens through virtual platforms as well.”

In line with national and state protocols regarding social distancing, GOAL has, for the time being, eliminated the face-to-face aspect of the blended learning format. This, Pagnotta said, “typically takes place in over 30 student drop-in centers across the state. But we are continuing to provide for the needs of our students, in the areas of technology, food and drink, teaching, tutoring, and social-emotional support.”

As needed, GOAL’s social/emotional department is delivering food boxes while employing proper social distancing techniques.

“These boxes have been donated from various charities in Denver and across the state,” Pagnotta said. “Our students are also picking up meals as needed at the state and federally funded pickup points in their respective communities, through school districts.

“We also have a emergency contingency fund for food and also shelter as needed. Finally, we have strong ties and partnerships with local food banks in all of the communities where our 30 student drop-in centers are located.”

Statewide, GOAL’ s ranks continue to grow and a substantial waiting list exists. This quarter, 472 new students enrolled.

"As students graduate or transfer, leaving available seats, GOAL provides a 'lottery’ at the end of the second and third quarters to allow for new enrollees from our waiting list,“ Pagnotta said. ”As the school continues to grow, and despite the substantial educational distraction caused by the pandemic, GOAL is still hopeful to see around 1,000 students receive their diplomas this year.”

Many of these graduates, Pagnotta said, will leave with college credits and in some instances, associate degrees “thanks to our strong partnerships with colleges and universities across the state. Also, a high percentage will graduate with workforce and industry certificates as well.”

And for the second straight year, a GOAL student will soon be named as the recipient of the prestigious Daniels Scholarship.

Overseeing GOAL through this unprecedented time in history is Chief Executive Officer Constance Jones.

“Now, more than ever, it is critically important for us to model for our students how important it is to support one another,” she said. “We need to try and keep things as normal as possible and at the same time, be very conscious of the safety and wellness requirements that have been put in place.

“We encourage our students and staff to show kindness and compassion, to check on each other, and help each other get through these challenging times.”

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia