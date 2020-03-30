We’re going out on a limb here, but might you, your friends and family members be looking for a diversion of some sort? If so, then take a few minutes to vote online for your favorite Colorado food. And while you’re at it, vote for your favorites from other states around the country as well.

About three years ago, Flavored Nation started hosting an annual event featuring iconic foods from all 50 states. The group used online polling to decide which foods were most representative of each state.

Last year, visitors to the event could sample New England clam chowder from Massachusetts, deep dish pizza from Illinois or grilled fish tacos from California.

Those were among the more obvious choices. Some were a bit surprising. For example, who might have imagined that Iowans had a special affinity for corn dogs or the go-to food for South Dakota would be chislic, a type of cubed meat popular in Russia and the Caucasus region?

In case you were wondering, pork green chile tacos were Colorado’s standard bearers last year. But that doesn’t mean they have to be again this year.

Flavored Nation has opened up the voting, which will continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. People can log onto FlavoredNation.com/Showdown and choose their favorites for another few hours.

The choices for Colorado include Pueblo’s own slopper. If we were doing endorsements, that’s what we would recommend.

The slopper isn’t the only chile-related Colorado food, though. Pork or vegetarian green chile also are options. We’re just hoping that won’t splinter the green chile vote so much that it allows a less-deserving entry (let’s say the Denver omelet) to become Colorado’s selection.

Participants can vote not only for their favorite foods in their home states, but all the other states as well. So if you would like to see possum pie selected as the state food of Arkansas, then you can cast a ballot for that also. Even though there’s apparently no requirement that you’ve actually tried possum pie.

People who vote in the contest are eligible to win prizes, including an expenses-paid trip to one of this year’s Flavored Nation events. The group plans to hold events in three different cities this year.

An announcement about the locations was scheduled for mid-April, although that’s now in question because of the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus.

However, at least for the time being, Flavored Nation still plans to hold the events sometime during the last three months of this year.

In any case, voting is free, simple to do and takes only a couple of minutes. You probably could make a selection for Colorado and several other states in the time it would take you to scroll through the updates on your Facebook feed. Which you already may have done at least once today.

Yes, being cooped up inside is boring. But thinking and talking about food is a great way to pass the time, especially if your dining options have been a little heavy on the leftovers lately.

So go ahead and cast your votes. It’ll give you, your friends and family a new topic of conversation to chew on for a while.