Weekly Update #4 March 31, 2020

La Junta, Colorado— March 31, 2020 — Weekly Update #4 follows:

Clinical Care

o During the past week, there have been seven patients admitted for respiratory issues who were placed in isolation pending Covid‐19 test results. All were negative and have been discharged.

o The Rehabilitation Department is scheduled to be reopened on April 8.

Supply Chain

o AVRMC has received several hundred homemade cover masks for the N95 masks. The masks were made by several church groups and individuals, for whom we are extremely thankful. This helps preserve the sustained life of each N95 and thus preserves the inventory. In addition, Lewis Nut and Bolt donated 1,000 surgical masks that were given to them by one of their suppliers. Thank you.

o Face shields are being 3D printed by Jesse Klein and Jaron Hinkley.

What a life saver.

o AVRMC is supplementing its hand sanitizer inventory by utilizing the self‐production instructions published by the World Health Organization.

o Requests for re‐supply/backfill of critical Personal Protective Equipment have been submitted to the appropriate Emergency Response Programs for the Federal and State Governments.

General

o A “No Visitors” policy has been implemented. OB patients are allowed to have one visitor/coach.

o Outpatient lab hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

o Select departments have been split into two teams on alternating schedules. If a member of one team tests positive, then only one team is affected, and operations can continue.

Finance/Reimbursement/FEMA

o Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has passed Congress and has been signed by the President. AVRMC is reviewing the opportunities for reimbursement, grants, and loans that are applicable to the Medical Center.

o Applications are being filed for applicable grants and Medicare Advancement payments.

###

