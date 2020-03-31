Two days before Puebloans Pam Sterner and her son Douglas Sterner were set to fly from Domenighetti to Manila in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered all islands in the popular tourist destination to be shut down.

Duterte announced strict home quarantine measures, shut down transport networks, and ordered businesses to close or operate remotely in a bid to quell rising coronavirus cases.

The order came at the end of a two-week trip that Pam and Douglas Sterner had taken for the wedding of the mother’s other son.

"We were stranded. And we’ve been here ever since," Pam Sterna said Tuesday during a phone call with The Pueblo Chieftain.

They were getting ready to board a long-awaited flight to Seoul, South Korea, from Manila.

Pam Sterner and her husband, also named Doug Sterner, where instrumental in Pueblo being called the "Home of Heroes." They also are well known for exposing people falsely claiming military service or honors.

Over the past couple weeks, the family battled feverishly trying to find a way out, but were denied access to flights over and over. On Monday, they finally made it to Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The department of tourism helped them get there.

On Tuesday, they were waiting at an airport for a flight to Seoul and then to LAX in Las Angeles. The last leg of the trip is scheduled to Denver International Airport and then a drive back to Pueblo.

Pamla Sterner said airlines in the Philippines informed them at airports that they could not make international trips to places where they could fly back to the United States.

"They weren’t letting American citizens to these places like Taiwan. They let us buy tickets and never told us that we couldn’t fly to these places," she said.

The mother and son left family from the wedding to Cebu for a flight.

"By leaving, we were stuck without family and that made everything a lot more difficult. We then had to pay for hotels and rooms that we wouldn’t have had to pay for otherwise," Pam Sterner said.

While they were stranded in Cebu, Douglas Sterner posted a Facebook live video where he interviewed other stranded Americans. The U.S. embassies in the Philippines were shutdown.

Pam Sterner said she tried to work with U.S. senators’ offices and several others, but "no one seemed to be able to get anything accomplished."

The mother and son were supposed to be back in Pueblo on the evening of March 17.

"We came out here when the situation wasn’t near as volatile as it has gotten," Douglas Sterner said.

They said they tried to find flights every morning.

"Just because a flight is listed there doesn’t mean it exists. We booked and then we’d be notified that the flight was no longer available. This happened several times," Pam Sterner said.

"We are waiting to get refunds on the flights that didn’t come through."

Douglas Sterner said they have been cautious of the virus.

"We’ve had our temperature taken several times a day. We are wearing masks and gloves, but it seems to be worse back home," he said.

Costs mounted as most of the stranded maxed out their credit cards, including Pam Sterner.

"The hardest thing for all of us is that there hasn’t been accurate, concise information. We just hear rumors," she said.

"It’s hard to plan that way. There are still plenty of Americans stranded. The people who were not lucky enough to get to Manila including a family with a 2-year-old child."

It's a scary time to be away from home, especially with loved ones waiting back home where it has become quite different from the one they left.

"I have a 6-year-old daughter and a wife at home. This has been so hard to be away," Douglas Sterner said.

"I am her home school teacher. I work from home. My daughter has never gone this long without me. It breaks my heart. She is used to having Daddy around."

The countless delays have took a toll on his family here in Pueblo, he said.

"Things keep happening. It’s been one terrible heartbreak after another for my entire family. Since I’ve been out here, I’ve missed my wife’s birthday, my daughter’s sixth birthday. Yesterday was my wife’s and my 16th year anniversary since we started dating," he said.

Douglas said the pandemic has him fearful. He said he sees on Facebook about what’s going on in Pueblo with the stay-at-home order and what’s happening with restaurants and in grocery stores.

The cases of COVID-19 are lower in the Philippines than most places around the world.

Sterner said coming home -- in a sense -- is climbing into the abyss because he is leaving a place that was remotely safe. But he’d much rather be home with his family.

The mother and son said they don’t know what to expect when they get home.

"I am self-quarantining myself when I get home. I do not have symptoms. We’ve been cleared to travel, but we are coming in contact with people at the airports and the last thing I want to do is bring any harm to my daughter and my wife," Douglas Sterner said.

"It will be hard for me not to be able to wrap my arms around them. We can weather the storm together. There are still too many Americans stuck out there. They need help."

