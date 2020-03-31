In just one week Do Drop Inn fed more than 400 children free slices of pizza.

While kids are out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the storied Pueblo pizza franchise will continue to give children 12-years-old and younger a free slice of pizza between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

“It is important to us because we realize that many children only eat at school,” said Do Drop Inn manager Autumn Tozer. “With the schools being closed we can’t imagine children going without food. This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community who has supported us for many years.”

There are two Do Drop Inn locations in Pueblo. The original location is located at 1201 S. Santa Fe Ave.; and the Pueblo West restaurant located at 944 E. Kimble Dr.

The Santa Fe location was opened 43 years ago by Tozer’s mother Donna MacFarlane-Franz. She and Hoss Kashani share ownership of the Pueblo West location, which opened in 2000.

Do Drop Inn is one of the many eateries that has closed its doors to dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both locations are still offering take-out and Do Drop has partnered with GrubHub and DoorDash to provide delivery options.

During the limited operations, Tozer said Do Drop has done all it can to keep staff members employed.

“Right now Do Drop in is focusing on carry out orders,” Tozer said. “We have kept as many employees as we can and intend on having all our employees come back once this is over. The employees who have decided to leave for the time being, are utilizing the unemployment being offered.

Tozer said the beloved restaurant’s survival during this crisis is important.

More than just food, Do Drop is tradition in Pueblo.

“Do Drop Inn is a Pueblo staple,” Tozer said. “It is important we survive this because Pueblo would not be the same without it. Pueblo is known for its amazing local cuisine and we honored to be part of that.”

Tozer said that Do Drop Inn pizza is unique.

Each holiday season, many of her customers tell her that the pizza is a must have when they return home to visit family.

“You can’t get Do Drop pizza anywhere else in the world,” she said. “And that would be devastating to many if we weren’t around.”

Tozer said she understands Governor Jared Polis’ decision to close dine-in establishments amid the pandemic.

She said that while it may be devastating to businesses, she understands the need to protect her staff and customers.

The store has been through tough times before, and Tozer said she hopes help will be on its way after the crisis.

“Yes, we are concerned about the stores not operating at full capacity,” she said. “We are hopeful the government will assist us during this time. We survived 9-11 and the recession with the help of all our loyal customers.

“We are optimistic we will survive this too.”

The family business, Do Drop is a second home of sorts for Tozer.

She’s made many friendships growing up and working at the restaurant.

“Do Drop Means so much to me,” she said. “I have made many amazing connections there. Regulars and employees become more like family than acquaintances. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Do Drop Inn.

Tozer said that they are hoping not just to continue serving Pueblo after the pandemic, but to provide even more for its loyal patrons.

The Santa Fe location is expected to open a sidewalk cafe.

With Pueblo’s support, Tozer said she is thankful to be able to continue serving the city.

“We just want to thank Pueblo for all the amazing support we have received during all of this,” she said. “A lot of people talk about Pueblo, but the sense of community and loyalty here is like nowhere else in the world.

“We are Pueblo Proud!”

