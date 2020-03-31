Pueblo Crime Beat: BB gun, little gun troubling

On Monday, a resident of Kipling Drive in Pueblo West told a sheriff’s office deputy that someone — he suspects a neighbor — have not only been shooting a BB gun at his vehicle but allowing a dog to use his front yard as a restroom.

Pits on the 2000 Ford Exhibition’s windshield and hood will cost $400 to repair.

As for the second offense, the victim told the deputy he suspects a neighbor of lowering a little white dog over a 6-foot fence so that the animal can do his business in his yard. Video footage confirmed that a white canine was in the yard.

The victim did not want the neighbor in question contacted.

Vehicle theft

A black 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 3000 block of West 22nd Street.

Valued at $5,000, a blue 1998 Dodge pickup truck went missing from the 10 block of Bonnymede Road Monday.

Criminal mischief

An attempt to break into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Seymour Lane resulted in $1,000 in damage, according to a deputy’s report from Friday.

At Reks Construction on North Precision Drive in Pueblo West, a burglary attempt that saw shed and trailer doors pried open left damage estimated at $2,000. The incident was reported to a deputy Monday.

Arrests

James D. Davis, 35, of the 4400 block of Rawhide Road, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony parole hold warrant.

William J. Arguello, 37, of the 900 block of Claremont Avenue was arrested Tuesday on three contempt of court warrants, which carry $18,500 total bail.

Anthony J. Williams, 35, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Monday on three no-bond fugitive of justice warrants.

Lynette C. Church, 39, of the 1100 block of East Firsti Street was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for escape-felony conviction and a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $50,000 bail.

Donley M. Pippin III, 34, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and on a felony warrant for menacing and a warrant for third degree assault-knowingly/reckless Injury. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Sarah N. Naranjo, 19, of the 2600 block of Fourth Street was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for identity theft and on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $7,500 bail.

Destiny N. Gallegos, 20, of Denver, was arrested Monday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant and on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Jessica S. Williams, 31, of the 1500 block of East Eighth Street was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail, and a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

Temo A. Garcia Casillas, 23, of an unspecified address on Constitution Road, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless Injury.

Mario J. Helwig, 23, of an unspecified address on Constitution Road, was arrested Monday on no-bond warrants for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury and harassment.

Jacob E. Baca, 29, of the 1600 block of Beulah Avenue was arrested Monday on two no-bond contempt of court warrants and a no-bond warrant for a protection order violation.

Anthony D. Vasco, 22, of the 1700 block of East 11th Street was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Daniel F. Felix, 59, of the 1600 block of East 15th Street was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for criminal mischief.

Roberto C. Alvarado, 31, of South Acorn Court in Pueblo West, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of child abuse-negligence causing serious bodily injury, among other counts, and was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

William C. Boughner, 39, of the 1300 block of Wabash Street was arrested Sunday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

